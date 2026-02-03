Markets
H&R Block Q2 Loss Narrows Slightly

February 03, 2026 — 05:26 pm EST

(RTTNews) - H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) Tuesday reported a second-quarter net loss of $242.2 million or $1.92 per share, compared to $243.4 million or $1.80 per share last year.

Adjusted loss per share for the quarter was $1.84, compared to $1.73 per share last year.

For the second quarter, the Company delivered total revenue of $198.9 million, an increase of 11.1% from $179.1 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily the result of higher volume and net average charge (NAC) in the assisted category, strong growth in Wave subscription revenue and payments volume, and increased DIY software sales.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company continues to expect revenue of $3.875 to $3.895 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $4.85 to $5.00.

