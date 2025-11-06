Markets
H&R Block Q1 Loss Narrows

November 06, 2025 — 04:56 pm EST

(RTTNews) - H&R Block, Inc. (HRB) on Thursday reported a first-quarter net loss of $165.8 million or $1.26 per share, compared to a net loss of $172.6 million or $1.24 per share last year.

For the first quarter, adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was $1.20, compared to $1.17 per share last year.

For the first quarter, the company delivered total revenue of $203.6 million, an increase of 5.0% from $193.8 million last year. The increase was primarily the result of an increase in net average charge (NAC) and higher year-over-year volume in the Assisted category, and strong growth in Wave subscription revenue and payments volume.

Looking forward, the company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 outlook of revenues to be between $3.875 to $3.895 billion and adjusted earnings of $4.85 to $5.00 per share.

