H&R Block Names Jason Lenhart CTO

August 07, 2025 — 10:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - H&R Block, Inc. (HRB), Thursday announced the appointment of Jason Lenhart as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, and Monika Mehrotra as Senior Vice President, Operations & Technology.

"Jason's engineering expertise and product-led mindset will help us build world-class capabilities, while Monika's global operations experience will drive efficiency and innovation across our platforms."

Lenhart leads the company's engineering teams in building scalable, product-driven solutions aligned with H&R Block's consumer and small business ideal states.

Previously, he served as Vice President of Technology Engineering at JetBlue, where he led software development. He brings a passion for developing rich customer experiences and has led teams in the launch of well-known digital products, including HBO Max.

