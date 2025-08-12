H&R Block Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $299.44 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $257.82 million, or $1.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $309.01 million or $2.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $1.111 billion from $1.062 billion last year.

H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

