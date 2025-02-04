H&R Block Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - H&R Block Inc. (HRB) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$243.42 million, or -$1.80 per share. This compares with -$189.76 million, or -$1.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, H&R Block Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$234.10 million or -$1.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.0% to $179.07 million from $179.08 million last year.

H&R Block Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$243.42 Mln. vs. -$189.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$1.80 vs. -$1.33 last year. -Revenue: $179.07 Mln vs. $179.08 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.15 to $5.35 Full year revenue guidance: $3.69 to $3.75 Bln

