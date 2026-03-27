HQH Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (Symbol: HQH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.86, changing hands as low as $17.75 per share. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HQH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HQH's low point in its 52 week range is $13.77 per share, with $20.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.