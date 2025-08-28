HPQ's Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

HP Inc. HPQ reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 75 cents per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of 84 cents per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

HP’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 4.3%.

HPQ posted revenues of $13.93 billion for the quarter ended July 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.19%. This compares to the year-ago revenues of $13.52 billion.

HPQ’s Q2 Top-Line Details

Personal Systems (PS) revenues (71% of net revenues) came in at $9.9 billion, up 6% year over year (6% in constant currency). The upside in this division was mainly driven by both commercial and consumer strength, higher ASPs, and momentum in Key Growth Areas.

HP’s total PC units rose 5%, with Consumer PS shipments up 8% and Commercial PS shipments up 3%. On the revenue side, Consumer PS grew 8%, while Commercial PS increased 5%.

The Printing business (29% of net revenues) generated $4.0 billion, down 4% year over year (down 3% in constant currency). Weakness in Supplies and Commercial Printing led to the decline. Consumer Printing revenues fell 8%, Commercial Printing revenues declined 3%, and Supplies revenues dropped 4% (3% in CC). Total hardware units were down 9%, with Consumer Printing units down 8% and Commercial Printing units down 12%.

By geography, HP posted revenue growth in all regions. On a constant currency basis, the Americas rose 1.1%, EMEA was up 1.1%, and Asia Pacific & Japan grew 11% year over year.

Operating Results

Segment-wise, Personal Systems’ (PS) non-GAAP operating margin was 5.4%, down 120 basis points year over year. The Printing division’s non-GAAP operating margin stood at 17.3%, flat year over year despite revenue softness.

HP’s overall non-GAAP operating margin from continuing operations was 7.1%, contracting 110 bps compared to the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

HP ended the fiscal third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.9 billion and restricted cash of $3 million, up from $2.7 billion at the end of the previous quarter. During the quarter, HP generated $1.66 billion of cash from operating activities and delivered $1.47 billion in free cash flow compared with negative free cash flow in the prior quarter.

During the third quarter, the company returned $400 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Year to date, HP has generated $1.44 billion in free cash flow.

HP’s Q4 and FY25 Guidance

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company expects non-GAAP EPS between 87 cents and 97 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HPQ’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at 89 cents. HPQ anticipates its free cash flow for fiscal 2025 in the range of $2.6-$3.0 billion.

HPQ’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

HPQ currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Alkami Technology ALKT, Arista Networks ANET and Amphenol APH are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector. While ANET and ALKT carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, APH sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alkami Technology shares have lost 34.5% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alkami Technology’s full-year 2025 earnings is pegged at 15 cents per share, up by 2 cents over the past 30 days, implying growth of 51.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Arista Networks shares have lost 11.9% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s full-year fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, up by a penny in the past 30 days, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.66%.

Amphenol shares have gained 45.1% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amphenol’s full-year 2025 earnings has been revised upward to $2.69 per share in the past seven days, indicating year-over-year growth of 42.33%.

