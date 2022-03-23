HPE's GreenLake Selected by Japan's Payment Brand JCB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced that the Japanese payment brand JCB Co. Ltd. has selected HPE’s edge-to-cloud platform, GreenLake, to enhance MyJCB platform improving customer engagement with the launch of new personalized customer services.

JCB’s MyJCBplatform is an online account service that provides account information such as statement and reward point balances, promotion enrollment, payment option updates and registration for a wide range of online services. It is utilized by the company’s credit card customers to make payments, check statements, register for additional services and check both financial and loyalty balances.

Per the agreement, HPE will enable JCB to run modernized container applications on MyJCB, allowing it to quickly respond to customer needs. This will aid JCB in delivering mission-critical solutions in a hybrid cloud environment with increased flexibility.

With HPE GreenLake’s efficient pay-per-usage financial model, JCB will be able to optimize constant uptime, regular patching and updates for its online portal.

HPE’s Pointnext Services transformed the MyJCB platform by designing a new modernized system while partnering with JCB’s existing team at Software Consultant Corporation. The new solution utilized HPE Superdome Flex 280 Server for in-memory processing and HPE Primera Storage for 100% mission-critical availability.

HPE GreenLake offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across co-located and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data. The edge-to-cloud platform added more than 100 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to more than 1350.

HPE has recently signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. In January, India-based Steel Authority of India Limited selected the platform for its Central Marketing Organization to accelerate digital transformation and reduce its environmental footprint through an innovative on-premises cloud with capacity available on demand. CDW selected the platform to enhance its core UK cloud suite of products called ServiceWorks.

Earlier in January, Germany’s SV Werder Bremen soccer club selected the company’s Ezmeral software analytics and data lakehouse solution, which is available on the HPE GreenLake platform, to enhance analytical intelligence and fan experiences through digital transformation. In a separate deal, GreenLake was selected by renowned safety and compliance solutions provider, J. J. Keller & Associates, for digitization.

In December 2021, NTT Business Solutions, a member company of Japan’s leading network and system integrator, selected HPE GreenLake to deliver its growing ‘Regional Revitalization Cloud’ and provide a hybrid cloud service to local governments, educational institutions and businesses across western Japan. In a separate agreement, Barclays selected GreenLake to deliver its global private cloud platform.

In October, CARDNET, Japan’s leading credit card payment network, selected the edge-to-cloud platform to support the growing demand for digital payment and settlement services in the country.

In September, South Korea-based SK Inc. C&C selected GreenLake to transform an internal VDI system into a new cloud service. Prior to that, HPE signed a $2-billion contract with the National Security Agency to deliver high-performance computing technology services through GreenLake.

