HPE to Modernize DISA's Wireless Networks With Aruba Solutions

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company HPE recently revealed that the Defense Information Systems Agency (“DISA”) has selected its Aruba Networking ESP (Edge Services Platform) solutions to modernize and secure the latter’s multi-class wireless networks.

The contract awarded to Hewlett Packard is part of DISA’s digital transformation strategy under the Fourth Estate Network Optimization initiative. As part of the deal, HPE will deploy its Aruba Networking Wi-Fi 6 Access Points (APs) and HPE Aruba Networking ClearPass solutions to provide upgraded HPE Aruba Networking wireless infrastructure and new security capabilities at DISA Headquarters.

Hewlett Packard stated that its Aruba Networking Wi-Fi 6 solution would provide DISA employees, mission partners and guests with secure, high-performance connectivity. The deployment will also provide an enterprise-wide integrated user experience for mobile, IoT and operational technology devices across multiple business applications, including Microsoft 365 and other information systems.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

HPE has been benefiting from strong executions in clearing backlogs, an improved supply chain and increased customer acceptance. The company’s efforts to shift its focus to higher-margin offerings like Intelligent Edge and Aruba Central Hyperconverged Infrastructure are aiding its bottom line.

In March 2023, HPE’s Aruba declared an open-source data converter for Microsoft’s (MSFT) Azure with reelyActive. Combined with Aruba’s IoT Transport for Microsoft Azure, reelyActive’s Pareto Anywhere for Azure enables IoT device data, which is securely streamed from Aruba Wi-Fi APs to get utilized by Microsoft Power BI and other Azure applications.

The new data converter reformats data and units of measurement, such as temperature and power, making it compatible with Microsoft Azure applications without custom engineering. This process significantly reduces the cost and time required while using conventional integration methods.

In the same month, HPE inked a definitive agreement to acquire Axis Security, a cloud security provider, and extended its edge-to-cloud security capabilities by offering a unified Secure Access Services Edge (“SASE”) solution. SASE will meet the growing demand for integrated networking and security solutions delivered as-a-service.

The buyout, anticipated to conclude in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, is subject to customary closing conditions. It will fortify HPE Aruba’s SASE solutions with integrated cloud security and Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) in a single offering. Combining HPE Aruba’s existing SD-WAN and network firewall solution with Axis Security’s cloud-based offerings, HPE will provide a complete edge-to-cloud SASE solution, which will ensure Zero Trust security controls applicable to both partners and devices on campus, branch, home or anywhere.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Hewlett Packard carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HPE have increased 0.2% year to date (YTD).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Wix.com WIX, Zscaler ZS and Adobe ADBE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wix.com’s first-quarter 2023 earnings has been revised upward to 23 cents per share from a loss of 9 cents per share 60 days ago. For 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 119.1% to $1.49 per share in the past 60 days.

Wix.com's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while missing the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 225%. Shares of WIX have risen 15.6% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Zscaler's third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised a penny northward to 39 cents per share in the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have been revised northward by 6 cents to $1.52 per share in the past 30 days.

Zscaler’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 29.7%. Shares of ZS have declined 5.3% YTD.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Adobe's second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents to $3.78 per share over the past 30 days. For fiscal 2023, earnings estimates have moved upward by 19 cents to $15.41 per share in the past 30 days.

Adobe's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 2.6%. Shares of ADBE have soared 10% YTD.

