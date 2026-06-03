HPE Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Faster AI, Networking Push

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE used its fiscal second-quarter call to make a broader point than a simple beat-and-raise. Management argued that demand is holding up across networking, servers and AI systems, with backlog strength giving it enough confidence to outline fiscal 2027 targets as well.

The quarter’s headline numbers were strong, but the more significant takeaway was management’s outlook for the periods ahead. Executives said Juniper integration, Catalyst savings and AI-related demand are moving faster than expected.

HPE Says Demand Is Not Rolling Over

President and CEO Antonio Neri said customer orders more than doubled and outpaced revenues by a wide margin, leaving HPE with a record backlog. He framed that as evidence that current growth is not being pulled forward from future quarters.

Neri told investors that enterprise customers are still spending despite inflationary component costs. He said HPE has seen no order pull-ins, no cancellations and no sign of a demand cliff.

A Citigroup analyst pressed on that point in Q&A. Neri responded that AI deployment, data center build-outs and infrastructure modernization are all supporting durable demand into fiscal 2027.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Lifts Its Targets

Adjusted EPS came in at $0.79, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.54 by 46.3%. Revenues rose 40% year over year to $10.68 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.82 billion by 8.74%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

Chief financial officer Marie Myers said revenues, gross margin, operating margin and free cash flow all came in above expectations. Non-GAAP gross margin reached 36.9%, while non-GAAP operating margin improved to 13.3%.

Management raised full-year fiscal 2026 guidance to revenue growth of 29% to 33%, non-GAAP EPS of $3.35 to $3.45 and free cash flow of at least $3.5 billion. HPE also projected fiscal 2027 revenue growth of 8% to 12%, EPS growth of 12% to 16% and free cash flow of at least $4.5 billion.

HPE Sees Juniper Paying Off Early

Neri and Myers both returned repeatedly to Juniper. Neri said the unified networking portfolio and combined sales force are already improving market position and growth momentum.

Myers said HPE is ahead of schedule on Juniper synergies and now expects to exceed its annual target of $200 million by the end of fiscal 2026. She added that supply-chain integration, sales overlap reduction and R&D optimization are all contributing.

In Q&A, a UBS analyst asked why networking growth was not accelerating faster given order strength. Neri said the limiting factor is supply, not demand, while Myers said the full-year margin uplift in fiscal 2027 should come from a fuller run rate of Juniper synergies.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Finds New AI Drivers

The call suggested that HPE’s AI story is broadening beyond a few large training deals. Neri said inferencing is now accelerating and is helping traditional server demand as well as AI systems demand.

Myers said AI systems orders reached $1.8 billion in the quarter, with backlog up nearly 20% sequentially. She also said demand is expanding into orchestration, data movement and agentic AI workloads.

A Goldman Sachs analyst asked about AI profitability. Neri said HPE is being selective, focusing on enterprise, sovereign and targeted service provider opportunities, while Myers added that enterprise and sovereign work tend to carry better margins than model-builder business.

HPE Leans on Pricing and Cost Discipline

Management said server growth reflected both demand and pricing. Myers said higher average selling prices were driven by DRAM and NAND inflation, while Neri said unit volumes were still up slightly.

In response to a Wells Fargo analyst, Neri said pricing has been disciplined and should remain elevated into fiscal 2027, even if the cost environment moderates in the second half of fiscal 2026. He added that units should improve as pricing normalizes.

Myers argued that cost discipline is doing more than offsetting inflation. She said Catalyst savings are ahead of plan, GenAI-enabled simplification now represents nearly one-fifth of fiscal 2026 initiative savings, and the company expects operating profit growth to outpace revenue growth.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Leaves a Clear Message

The call ended with a notably confident tone. Neri described the Juniper acquisition as a home run and said HPE’s portfolio is stronger than it has ever been across networking, cloud and AI.

That confidence was backed by capital allocation goals as well. Myers said HPE expects to reach its 2x net leverage target by the end of fiscal 2026, one year early, and then return at least 75% of free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and repurchases.

HPE’s Zacks Signals

HPE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), with Value, Growth and Momentum Style Scores of B and a VGM Score of A. That combination points to balanced style characteristics, with the strongest overall composite signal coming from the VGM profile. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

A Zacks Rank #3 does not carry the same near-term performance implication as a Zacks Rank #1 or Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), even with solid Style Scores. The rank can also change as earnings estimate revisions move in the wake of this quarter’s results.

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