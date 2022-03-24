HPE Fuels GreenLake Expansion with Microsoft Azure Stack HCI

Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE recently announced the expansion of its HPE GreenLake edge to cloud platform to include support for Microsoft MSFT Azure Stack HCI. The new integrated system will comprise scalable hyperconverged infrastructure ("HCI"), software and services, which are to be delivered in enterprise customers’ data centers or in colocation facilities.

Microsoft's Azure Stack HCI is an HCI cluster solution that hosts virtualized Windows and Linux workloads and their storage in a hybrid environment that combines on-premises infrastructure with Azure cloud services. It's part of the Azure Stack family, using the same software-defined compute, storage and networking software as Azure Stack Hub. Its broad ecosystem offers IT professionals the flexibility they need to build a scalable solution with simplified management.

The integrated cloud-native solution will be delivered as a service from Hewlett Packard’s efficient pay-per-usage GreenLake platform. It will not only ensure cost efficiency but also accelerate digital transformation among enterprise clients.

The latest expansion will enable clients to receive one invoice and one accountable partner to support their hybrid IT, with HPE being Microsoft Azure's Cloud Solution Provider. The platform will offer scalable, simplified and cloud-native architecture on-premises to the joint enterprise customers.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

Hewlett Packard’s GreenLake platform offers customers better visibility into resource utilization across colocated and public cloud-based workloads. The services ensure the administration of applications and data. The edge-to-cloud platform added more than 100 new customers in the last quarter, taking the total customer count to more than 1350.

Developed on Hewlett Packard’s GreenLake Lighthouse infrastructure, the integrated solution portfolio will be globally available in May 2022.

Of late, HPE signed multiple agreements with enterprises outside the United States for its GreenLake brand’s offerings. In January, India-based Steel Authority of India Limited selected the platform for its Central Marketing Organization to accelerate digital transformation and reduce its environmental footprint through an innovative on-premises cloud with capacity available on demand. CDW selected the platform to enhance its core U.K. cloud suite of products called ServiceWorks.

Further, in January, Germany’s SV Werder Bremen soccer club selected the company’s Ezmeral software analytics and data lakehouse solution, which is available on the HPE GreenLake platform, to enhance analytical intelligence and fans’ experiences through digital transformation. In a separate deal, GreenLake was selected by the renowned safety and compliance solutions provider, J. J. Keller & Associates, for digitization.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Hewlett Packard currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Microsoft carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of HPE and MSFT have rallied 14.9% and 27.1%, respectively, in the past year.

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader computer and technology sector are Advanced Micro Devices AMD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Axcelis Technologies ACLS, carrying a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 23 cents to 91 cents per share over the past 60 days. For fiscal 2022, Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings estimates have moved south by a penny to $3.99 per share in the past 30 days.

AMD’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 17%. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices have surged 48.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axcelis’ first-quarter 2022 earnings has been revised by 5 cents upward to 92 cents per share over the past 60 days. For 2022, Axcelis’ earnings estimates have moved north by 12.4% to $3.99 per share in the past 60 days.

Axcelis’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 30.3%. Shares of ACLS have soared 115.8% in the past year.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.