HP Inc. Stock Is Historically Cheap, but Can AI Change the Story?

At first glance, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) looks like one of the easiest buys in the market right now. The stock is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 7 and offers a dividend yield of over 6%. That kind of combination is extremely rare, and it immediately raises the question of whether investors are being handed an obvious opportunity.

Yet, to take a quick look at the stock’s chart, the market clearly doesn’t agree. Shares have been locked in a multi-month downtrend, and last set an all-time high in 2022. The fact that they’re also trading at the same levels as they were in 1999 doesn’t exactly scream excitement either.

That begs the broader question: if the P/E ratio vs. dividend yield setup is so attractive, why is the stock not moving higher? Let’s jump in and take a look at the argument for both sides.

Why the Valuation Looks So Attractive

On paper, HP ticks nearly every box that value investors look for. A P/E ratio of around 7 places it well below most of its tech peers, while its dividend yield of more than 6% is also higher than most. When combined with ongoing share buybacks, the company is delivering a total shareholder yield that approaches the low teens.

That’s backed by strong free cash flow, which is perhaps the jewel in HP’s crown, from a fundamental perspective at least.

The company is generating billions in annual cash, giving it the flexibility to return capital to shareholders while continuing to invest in its business.

From that perspective, this isn’t so much a distressed company struggling to fund its operations as a mature, cash-generative business trading at a discount.

In isolation, that would normally be enough to attract significant investor interest.

Why the Market Isn’t Buying It

The problem is that the market already understands this story and has made a clear judgment. HP, while it might fall into the technology bucket, is still fundamentally a hardware company, with its core businesses centered around personal computers and printing. These are not high-growth segments, and haven’t been for a long time. Demand tends to be cyclical, margins can come under pressure, and long-term growth prospects are limited.

Even recent earnings, while stable, have not been enough to change that perception. Revenue growth has been modest, if not inconsistent, and bullish guidance hasn’t been enough to generate any meaningful momentum in the stock. The result is a stock that looks cheap for a reason. Investors are not ignoring the valuation; they are discounting the lack of a clear growth engine.

The AI Angle: Real Opportunity or Just Narrative?

This is where the story becomes more interesting. HP has been positioning itself as a beneficiary of the next wave of artificial intelligence adoption, particularly through its push into AI-enabled devices. The idea is straightforward: as AI becomes more embedded in everyday workflows, demand for more powerful, capable devices should increase.

That could drive a new upgrade cycle across both consumer and enterprise markets. There is logic to that argument, as the broader technology landscape is clearly moving in this direction, and hardware will play a role in enabling it. However, the key issue is timing.

So far, there is limited evidence that this shift is translating into meaningful revenue growth for HP. The narrative is there, but the numbers have yet to reflect it fully. Until that changes, investors are likely to treat AI as a potential upside rather than a core part of the investment thesis.

What Happens Next

Looking ahead, the key question is whether HP can change the narrative. The next earnings report, due in early June, will be critical, and not just in terms of headline numbers. What the market will be watching closely for is whether there are clear signs that the AI strategy is beginning to translate into real demand. If HP can demonstrate that its AI-enabled devices are driving an upgrade cycle, even modestly, that could be enough to shift sentiment. With the stock already trading at a low multiple, it wouldn’t take much to justify a move higher.

Supporting this thesis is the fact that the stock has traded broadly flat over the past two months, even as the rest of the equity market has been selling off. The benchmark S&P 500 index, for example, has fallen almost 5% year to date, while HP is at the same price.

That suggests the stock may have found a bottom, which could mean the risk/reward profile is heavily skewed to the upside going into Q2. Assuming the company can deliver, this unusual dynamic, with HP’s dividend yield nearly matching its P/E ratio, could start to look less like a warning sign and more like a genuine opportunity.

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