HP Inc. reports Q4 EPS 93c, consensus 93c

Reports Q4 revenue $14.06B, consensus $14B. “We are pleased with our Q4 performance where we saw revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter, driven by steady progress in Personal Systems and Print,” said Enrique Lores, HP President and CEO. “With momentum heading into FY25, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the commercial opportunity and lead the future of work.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HPQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.