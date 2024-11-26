News & Insights

Stocks

HP Inc. reports Q4 EPS 93c, consensus 93c

November 26, 2024 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q4 revenue $14.06B, consensus $14B. “We are pleased with our Q4 performance where we saw revenue growth for the second consecutive quarter, driven by steady progress in Personal Systems and Print,” said Enrique Lores, HP President and CEO. “With momentum heading into FY25, we are well-positioned to capitalize on the commercial opportunity and lead the future of work.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HPQ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HPQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.