HP Inc. Reports Drop In Q1 Bottom Line

February 24, 2026 — 04:42 pm EST

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $545 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $565 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, HP Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $753 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.9% to $14.438 billion from $13.504 billion last year.

HP Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $545 Mln. vs. $565 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.58 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $14.438 Bln vs. $13.504 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.70 To $ 0.76 Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.90 To $ 3.20

