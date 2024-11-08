HP Inc. put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in HP Inc. (HPQ) with 3,170 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Nov-24 37.5 puts and Jan-25 40 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.03, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 26th.

