HP Inc. put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in HP Inc. (HPQ) with 3,170 puts trading, or 3x expected. Most active are Nov-24 37.5 puts and Jan-25 40 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 4.03, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 26th.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.