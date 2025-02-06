HP Inc. Appoints Songyee Yoon to Board of Directors

HP Inc. appointed Songyee Yoon to its Board of Directors, emphasizing her expertise in AI and international business.

Quiver AI Summary

HP Inc. has announced the appointment of Songyee Yoon to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Yoon is the Founder and Managing Partner of Principal Venture Partners and the former President of NCSoft Corporation, contributing significant expertise in international business and artificial intelligence (AI). Chip Bergh, Chair of the HP Board, expressed enthusiasm for her addition, highlighting her qualifications and global perspective on technology trends. Yoon holds degrees in electrical engineering, law, and computational neuroscience, and she currently serves on the Board of Trustees at MIT. HP Inc. President and CEO Enrique Lores emphasized that her experience will be instrumental in advancing the company's strategic goals, particularly in AI-enabled technology.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Songyee Yoon to the Board of Directors enhances HP's leadership with expertise in AI and international business.

Songyee's background in technology and her experience leading global expansion in the gaming industry brings valuable insights to HP's strategic priorities.

Her proven track record and involvement with AI-native companies align with HP's goals to strengthen its position in AI-enabled technology.

Membership in South Korea’s Presidential Advisory Council for Science and Technology underscores her influence and recognition in the technology sector.

Potential Negatives

Concerns may arise regarding the lack of diversity in the board's composition with the addition of another tech-focused executive, potentially overlooking broader industry perspectives.

There is no mention of how Songyee Yoon's previous roles may differ from the strategic needs of HP, raising questions about the alignment of her experience with the company's future direction.

The press release does not outline specific challenges HP is currently facing, which may suggest a lack of transparency regarding its current situation or strategic hurdles.

FAQ

Who is Songyee Yoon?

Songyee Yoon is the Founder and Managing Partner of Principal Venture Partners and former President of NCSoft Corporation.

What role has Songyee Yoon been appointed to at HP?

Songyee Yoon has been appointed to HP Inc.'s Board of Directors, effective immediately.

What expertise does Songyee Yoon bring to HP?

She brings expertise in international business and a deep understanding of AI, along with significant experience in technology.

How will Songyee Yoon impact HP's strategic priorities?

Her global perspective on emerging technologies and trends in AI will help advance HP’s strategic priorities and growth.

What educational background does Songyee Yoon have?

Songyee Yoon holds a bachelor's in electrical engineering, a Juris Doctor from Santa Clara University, and a PhD from MIT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HPQ Insider Trading Activity

$HPQ insiders have traded $HPQ stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENRIQUE LORES (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 348,595 shares for an estimated $12,010,449 .

. KRISTEN M LUDGATE (Chief People Officer) sold 74,356 shares for an estimated $2,560,077

ALEX CHO (President, Personal Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,585 shares for an estimated $1,755,414 .

. STEPHANIE LIEBMAN (Global Controller) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $357,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HPQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 481 institutional investors add shares of $HPQ stock to their portfolio, and 553 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced the appointment of Songyee Yoon to its Board of Directors. Songyee is the Founder and Managing Partner of Principal Venture Partners and former President for NCSoft Corporation, a leading gaming developer. Her appointment is effective immediately.





"We’re thrilled to welcome Songyee to the HP Board of Directors," said Chip Bergh, Chair of the HP Board. "Songyee brings expertise in international business and a deep understanding of AI. As a renowned leader and innovator, Songyee offers a global perspective on emerging technologies and trends in AI, which will undoubtedly help us advance HP’s strategic priorities."





Ms. Yoon holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, a Juris Doctor degree from Santa Clara University, and a PhD in Computational Neuroscience from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Additionally, she serves on the Board of Trustees of MIT.





A respected leader in the industry, Ms. Yoon brings significant experience in technology, AI, and international business. Her venture fund, Principal Venture Partners, L.P., focuses on investments in AI-native companies. As a former President and Chief Strategy Officer of NCSoft, she led global expansion and AI integration across multiple countries. She has also served under two presidents as a member of South Korea’s Presidential Advisory Council for Science and Technology.





"We are pleased to welcome Songyee to our Board of Directors," says HP Inc. President and CEO, Enrique Lores. "With a proven track record in strategic capabilities and extensive experience in AI, Songyee will play a crucial role in advancing HP's plans to lead in the future of work. I am confident that her addition to the Board will strengthen our leadership in AI-enabled technology and contribute to our continued growth."





The full HP Board is listed at HP.com.







About HP Inc.







HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.











HP Inc. Media Relations









MediaRelations@hp.com









HP Inc. Investor Relations









InvestorRelations@hp.com









































www.hp.com/go/newsroom













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.