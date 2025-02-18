HP Inc. Announces Acquisition of AI Capabilities from Humane to Enhance Intelligent Ecosystem

HP Inc. will acquire AI capabilities and patent assets from Humane to enhance product innovation and intelligent experiences.

HP Inc. announced its agreement to acquire key AI capabilities from Humane for $116 million, including the AI platform Cosmos, skilled technical talent, and extensive intellectual property. This acquisition aims to transform HP into a more experience-led company by enabling the development of new devices that integrate AI functionality both locally and in the cloud. Tuan Tran, President of Technology and Innovation at HP, emphasized the potential of this collaboration to enhance the functionality of HP products, such as PCs and printers. The acquisition will also bring a team of engineers and innovators from Humane to form HP IQ, a new AI innovation lab focused on creating an intelligent ecosystem for the future of work. Co-founders of Humane expressed their excitement about joining HP to redefine workforce productivity together. The deal is expected to finalize by the end of February 2025.

Potential Positives

HP Inc. is acquiring AI capabilities and intellectual property from Humane, including important AI patents and a skilled workforce, which can enhance HP's technological offerings.

The establishment of HP IQ, a new AI innovation lab, signifies HP's commitment to advancing its products and services in the field of artificial intelligence.

The acquisition is expected to accelerate the development of a new generation of devices that integrate AI, improving customer functionality and experience.

This strategic move positions HP as a leader in creating intelligent ecosystems, enhancing its reputation in the technology sector and potentially increasing market competitiveness.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition of Humane's AI capabilities for $116 million might raise concerns among investors regarding the company's capital allocation and whether such an investment will produce a significant return on investment in a timely manner.

The press release does not provide detailed information about how the integration of Humane's technology will be executed, which could lead to skepticism about the feasibility of achieving the promised advancements in HP's product ecosystem.

HP’s emphasis on becoming more experience-led raises questions about whether the company is adequately addressing the ongoing challenges in its core product lines, potentially indicating a shift in focus away from traditional strengths.

FAQ

What did HP Inc. acquire from Humane?

HP Inc. acquired key AI capabilities, including the AI-powered platform Cosmos, skilled talent, and over 300 patents from Humane.

How will the acquisition impact HP's product development?

This acquisition will accelerate HP's ability to create innovative devices that integrate AI seamlessly across their product lineup.

What is HP IQ?

HP IQ is HP's new AI innovation lab formed by the engineers from Humane, focused on developing intelligent ecosystems in HP products.

What is the expected value of the acquisition?

The acquisition of Humane's capabilities is valued at $116 million and is expected to close by the end of February 2025.

How does this acquisition align with HP's future plans?

This move is part of HP's commitment to reinventing the future of work through enhanced technology and intelligent experiences for users.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) announced a definitive agreement to acquire key AI capabilities from Humane, including their AI-powered platform Cosmos, highly skilled technical talent, and intellectual property with more than 300 patents and patent applications. The acquisition advances HP’s transformation into a more experience-led company.





"This investment will rapidly accelerate our ability to develop a new generation of devices that seamlessly orchestrate AI requests both locally and in the cloud," said Tuan Tran, President of Technology and Innovation at HP. "Humane’s AI platform Cosmos, backed by an incredible group of engineers, will help us create an intelligent ecosystem across all HP devices from AI PCs to smart printers and connected conference rooms. This will unlock new levels of functionality for our customers and deliver on the promises of AI."





The acquisition brings a highly skilled group of Humane engineers, architects, and product innovators to HP’s Technology and Innovation Organization. They will form HP IQ, HP’s new AI innovation lab focused on building an intelligent ecosystem across HP’s products and services for the future of work.





“We’re excited to join HP at such a pivotal moment in the industry and help shape the future of intelligent experiences,” said Bethany Bongiorno and Imran Chaudhri, Co-founders of Humane. “HP’s scale, global reach, and operational excellence—combined with our design-led approach, integration technology, and engineering expertise—will redefine workforce productivity.”





HP is committed to reinventing the future of work through technology, delivering experiences that empower organizations and employees to thrive in today's dynamic environment.





The $116 million transaction is expected to close at the end of this month.







