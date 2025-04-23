HP Inc. and HP Foundation Announce 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator Cohort Supporting Nonprofits in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain

Eight nonprofits in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain selected for HP's 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator, enhancing digital skills access.

Quiver AI Summary

HP Inc. and the HP Foundation have announced the selection of eight nonprofit organizations from Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain for the 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator. This initiative aims to support disconnected adolescents and adults by providing them with digital skills training and improving access to education. Each selected organization will receive $100,000 in HP technology and solutions, cash grants, and six months of training to enhance their capacity to drive digital inclusion. The Digital Equity Accelerator has previously helped 27 organizations reach over 9 million people. With a focus on bridging the digital divide, HP’s commitment includes enabling equitable access to technology and skills development to empower communities and prepare them for the future of work.

Potential Positives

HP Inc. and the HP Foundation have selected eight nonprofit organizations for the 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator, highlighting their commitment to enhancing digital skills and access for disconnected adolescents and adults in various countries.

The Accelerator program will provide each selected nonprofit with $100,000 in HP technology and solutions, cash grants, and six months of training, significantly enhancing their capacity to impact their communities.

The initiative has proven successful, having helped 27 organizations reach over 9 million people in its first three years, showcasing HP's effectiveness in driving digital equity.

HP's goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030 demonstrates a strong commitment to social responsibility and sustainable impact in global communities.

Potential Negatives

HP Inc. does not provide information on the long-term effectiveness or impact of the Digital Equity Accelerator on the nonprofit organizations supported, which raises questions about the sustainability of the initiative.

The press release mentions a significant digital divide affecting billions, which could imply that HP's efforts, while commendable, are not enough to address systemic issues in digital equity at a global scale.

There is a lack of detailed metrics on how the funds and training will translate into tangible outcomes for the populations being served, which may lead to skepticism about the initiative's real impact.

FAQ

What is the Digital Equity Accelerator?

The Digital Equity Accelerator is an initiative by HP Inc. and the HP Foundation that supports nonprofits in bridging the digital divide.

How much funding do selected organizations receive?

Each selected nonprofit organization will receive a $100,000 grant and HP technology valued at approximately $100,000.

Which countries are included in the 2025 Accelerator cohort?

The 2025 Accelerator cohort includes nonprofit organizations from Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain.

What support do nonprofits get from the Accelerator?

Nonprofits receive capacity-building cash grants, HP technology, and six months of virtual training to enhance their impact.

How many organizations have benefited from the Accelerator so far?

In its first three years, the Accelerator has helped 27 organizations reach over 9 million people globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HPQ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HPQ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/28.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$HPQ Insider Trading Activity

$HPQ insiders have traded $HPQ stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HPQ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ENRIQUE LORES (President and CEO) sold 137,094 shares for an estimated $4,997,076

KRISTEN M LUDGATE (Chief People Officer) sold 74,356 shares for an estimated $2,560,077

ALEX CHO (President, Personal Systems) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,585 shares for an estimated $1,755,414 .

. STEPHANIE LIEBMAN (Global Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,646 shares for an estimated $811,234 .

. ANNELIESE OLSON (Pres Imaging Prtng & Solutions) sold 21,545 shares for an estimated $613,817

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HPQ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 467 institutional investors add shares of $HPQ stock to their portfolio, and 540 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





News Highlights:









Eight nonprofit organizations in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain selected for the 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator.



Eight nonprofit organizations in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain selected for the 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator.



Organizations are serving disconnected adolescents and adults through digital skills training, education access, and other community-driven initiatives.



Organizations are serving disconnected adolescents and adults through digital skills training, education access, and other community-driven initiatives.



Each nonprofit will receive $100,000 of HP technology and solutions, capacity-building cash grants, and six–months of training and programming to support scale.



Each nonprofit will receive $100,000 of HP technology and solutions, capacity-building cash grants, and six–months of training and programming to support scale.



In its first three years, the Accelerator helped 27 participating organizations expand their reach by more than 9 million people.



In its first three years, the Accelerator helped 27 participating organizations expand their reach by more than 9 million people.



The Digital Equity Accelerator, a joint initiative of HP Inc. and the HP Foundation, helps power the future of work by improving access to technology, digital literacy, and AI-driven skills development.











PALO ALTO, Calif., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) and the HP Foundation announced the selection of 8 nonprofit organizations in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain for the 2025





Digital Equity Accelerator





(Accelerator). The Accelerator will provide the 2025 cohort with a USD $100,000 grant, HP technology (~USD $100,000 value), and six months of virtual training to strengthen capacity and drive digital inclusion.





"The future of work depends on equitable access to technology, digital skills, and opportunity,” said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact, HP Inc. and Executive Director, HP Foundation. “Through the Digital Equity Accelerator, HP is empowering nonprofits to bridge the digital divide, ensuring disconnected adolescents and adults have the tools and training needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world. By investing in these organizations, we are not just expanding access—we are powering the future of work."





A $1 trillion-plus digital divide is limiting billions from achieving equal access to education and economic opportunities. Through the Accelerator, HP collaborates with a network of partners to help nonprofit organizations scale digital equity solutions.





“We are fortunate to work with inspiring innovators to amplify their impact through a six-month learning journey for the Accelerator,” said Hala Hanna, Executive Director, MIT Solve. “Our capacity-building workshops are designed to meet nonprofit leaders where they are – providing executive coaching, peer-to-peer collaboration, and a library of in-kind resources to help them fully benefit from the program.”







Accelerating Digital Equity in Greece, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Spain







The Accelerator helps nonprofits scale digital equity programs for disconnected adults and adolescents to power the future of work. Meet the 2025 Digital Equity Accelerator cohort:







Greece:













Socialinnov (Social Impact and Innovation)







–



Leveraging technology to drive social change, Socialinnov has equipped more than 40,000 people in underrepresented communities in Greece with digital skills training that expands access to the digital economy.



Leveraging technology to drive social change, Socialinnov has equipped more than 40,000 people in underrepresented communities in Greece with digital skills training that expands access to the digital economy.







The Smile of the Child (TSoC)





– Founded in 1995 by 10-year-old Andreas Yannopoulos, The Smile of the Child (TSoC) is a non-profit organization supporting more than 2.2 million adults and adolescents with tools, technology and other resources.









Indonesia:













Solve Education Foundation







–



Focusing on empowering Indonesian youth with 21st century skills through its AI-powered learning platform, edbot.ai, an innovative enrichment program, helping students succeed in school and beyond.



Focusing on empowering Indonesian youth with 21st century skills through its AI-powered learning platform, edbot.ai, an innovative enrichment program, helping students succeed in school and beyond.







Markoding (Daya Kreasi Anak Bangsa Foundation)







–



Helps equip underprivileged youth with 21st-century skills to foster a generation of innovators. Its flagship program, Perempuan Inovasi, has empowered over 35,000 women with STEM training, mentorship, and access to job opportunities.









Nigeria:













She-Code Africa Women Tech Initiative (She Code Africa)







–



Provides participants across Africa with in-demand digital and technical skills. Since 2016, its training, mentorship, scholarships, and career programs have helped more than 62,000 people receive the digital skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.



Provides participants across Africa with in-demand digital and technical skills. Since 2016, its training, mentorship, scholarships, and career programs have helped more than 62,000 people receive the digital skills needed to thrive in the digital economy.







The Slum to School Initiative (Slum2School Africa)







–



Addressing Africa’s education crisis, this volunteer-driven organization provides quality education, skills development, and psychosocial support to underserved children and youth, empowering them to drive sustainable development.









Spain:













AlmaNatura Foundation







–



Founded in a small village in Southern Spain, AlmaNatura designs and implements projects that revitalize rural areas through employment, education, health, and sustainability, fostering opportunities for local communities to thrive.



Founded in a small village in Southern Spain, AlmaNatura designs and implements projects that revitalize rural areas through employment, education, health, and sustainability, fostering opportunities for local communities to thrive.







Fundación Esplai Ciudadanía Comprometida (Committed Citizenship Esplai Foundation)







–



Focuses on promoting citizen empowerment through inclusive, rights-based projects and programs. It collaborates with local, national, and international organizations to support socio-educational initiatives in information and communication technologies (ICT).







Since 2022, the Accelerator has helped expand the reach of 27 nonprofit organizations in Brazil, Canada, India, Malaysia, Mexico, Poland, South Africa, and the U.S. by more than 9 million people.







HP’s Commitment to Digital Equity and Sustainable Impact







As nearly half of the world's population remains offline, equipping youth and adults with critical skills reflects HP’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and supporting economic inclusion. The Digital Equity Accelerator is one way HP is delivering progress toward its goal to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people by 2030.





For more information on the Digital Equity Accelerator, please visit the





website





.







About HP







HP Inc. is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit



http://www.hp.com



.









Media Contacts











HP Media Relations













MediaRelations@hp.com













hp.com/go/newsroom













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.