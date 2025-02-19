HP (HPQ) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw HP (HPQ) ending at $34.68, denoting a +1.4% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

The personal computer and printer maker's stock has climbed by 3.79% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.37%.

The upcoming earnings release of HP will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 27, 2025. On that day, HP is projected to report earnings of $0.74 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.64%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.48 billion, reflecting a 2.25% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.56 per share and revenue of $55.11 billion, indicating changes of +5.33% and +2.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for HP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. HP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, HP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.61. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that HPQ has a PEG ratio of 2.92. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. HPQ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Micro Computers industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.