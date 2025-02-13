News & Insights

Howmet Aerospace Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $314 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $236 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Howmet Aerospace Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $303 million or $0.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.2% to $1.891 billion from $1.731 billion last year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $314 Mln. vs. $236 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue: $1.891 Bln vs. $1.731 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.75 - $0.76 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.925 - $1.935 Bln

