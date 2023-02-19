How You Can Get Free Stuff for Leaving Reviews

Are you living on a budget? Have you considered offering reviews in exchange for free products or other rewards? It's actually not as hard as you think. There are dozens of companies that will reward customers for leaving reviews, including Amazon and other retailers and brands. Here's what you need to know about getting free stuff for leaving reviews.

The benefits of leaving reviews

Leaving reviews can be beneficial in ways beyond just getting something for nothing. For example, writing a review about a product or service can provide useful feedback to help others make informed decisions when purchasing items or booking services. Many shoppers rely heavily on reviews before purchasing a product or service, which is why companies understand the importance of getting feedback from customers.

How to get free stuff for your reviews

In order to start reaping the rewards of leaving reviews, the first step is to find companies that offer incentives for doing so. To get started, you can sign up on sites like Influenster, Toluna Influencers, BzzAgent, and more. These sites work with major brands like Kellogg's, Coca-Cola, and Amazon. Some sites have their own niche products like food, beauty products, toys, or household items.

Many companies also have programs where you can try their items in exchange for a review. Often, you'll have to disclose that you received the item for free in exchange for the review. Some sites, like CrowdTap or Capterra, will give you points or cash in exchange for reviews, which you can then convert into gift cards for your favorite store.

Some companies may require that certain criteria be met -- such as providing an unbiased opinion -- before offering any incentive. Additionally, some sites may have restrictions on how often you can leave reviews and still receive rewards. It's important to familiarize yourself with these terms before submitting a review so your time isn't wasted.

Amazon Vine

Amazon is one of the most well-known companies that offers rewards for reviews. Amazon Vine is an invitation-only program that selects insightful reviewers to be part of the program. To be selected to serve as a Vine Voice, you have to consistently write insightful reviews on products you have purchased on Amazon.

Voices are not paid to be part of the program, but once you are enrolled, you can request products from thousands of brands on Amazon for free. You then write an unbiased review of the product on Amazon. It can be positive, negative, or neutral; the key is that it is honest and insightful. These reviews have a badge stating "Vine Customer Review of Free Product" for full transparency.

Leaving helpful reviews is a great way to assist fellow consumers while also getting something in return. Companies like Amazon and other stores or brands will often provide rewards (such as points or free products) in exchange for customer feedback. Just make sure to read all the rules before submitting a review so your efforts to save money don't go unrewarded!

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.