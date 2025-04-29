How Will U.S. Steel Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

United States Steel (NYSE:X) is set to report its earnings on May 1, 2025. Trefis estimates for the upcoming report indicate sales of $4 billion compared to the same period last year, when U.S. Steel reported sales of $4.2 billion. The anticipated revenue decline is primarily because the overall sector performance remains under pressure due to lower selling prices and delayed tariff impacts.

The company has $9.6 Bil in current market capitalization. Revenue over the last twelve months was $16 Bil, and it was operationally profitable with $155 Mil in operating profits and net income of $384 Mil.

United States Steel’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 8 positive and 12 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 40% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 40% of the time. However, this percentage decreases to 33% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 8 positive returns = 3.5%, and median of the 12 negative returns = -2.0%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.



Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of United States Steel stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before United States Steel. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors.

