How Will the Omicron Variant Affect the Back-to-Office Movement?

COVID-19 keeps pulling the rug out from under us.

Just as companies were about to bring employees back to the office, even on a part-time basis, the delta variant emerged and wreaked havoc on those plans. And just when it looked like that mutation was somewhat under control, omicron reared its head.

The latest COVID variant has a dramatically increased transmissibility – one study in Japan found it to be 4.2 times more transmissible in its early stage than delta. And while early data shows it results in milder illnesses, the World Health Organization is cautioning people that we still don’t know the full threat of Omicron.

It’s definitely spreading, though. Citizens of the United Kingdom have been warned to brace for 1 million cases by the end of the month, as the number of cases there doubles every 2-3 days. In the U.S., it has already been identified in at least 23 states – and New York has declared a state of emergency.

So it’s not surprising that many companies are once again delaying plans to recall workers.

Google, Uber and Ford, the nation's second largest automaker, have pushed their return-to-office plans back already – and in Google and Uber’s case, it’s an indefinite postponement at this point. (Ford will try again in March.) Meta (the one-time Facebook) still plans to open its headquarters at the end of January, but told workers earlier this month that they could delay their return as late as June. Lyft is taking things even further, opening the office in February, but telling workers they won’t be required to come back for all of next year.

Many companies, of course, have already returned to their workplace. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says just 11% of U.S. workers were telecommuting in November.

Complicating matters is the uncertainty surrounding omicron. Because the mutation is still so new, scientists still don’t know an awful lot about it – including the short- and long-term effects. And there’s still some confusion about how effective current vaccines are against it.

One thing omicron is likely to do is reignite debate over vaccine mandates and mask requirements in offices. Wall Street firm Jefferies, for instance, has asked its employees to work from home and stop virtually all travel – and cancel all social events, including holiday parties. For workers who stay in the office, the company is reinstating a mask mandate and requiring them to have a booster by Jan. 31.

Speaking of social events, omicron is, naturally, raising questions about office holiday gatherings, which many companies were hoping to hold this year after having to scrub them in 2020. Health officials say there’s no need, at present, to change those plans, but everyone needs to remain flexible, as the situation could change rapidly.

And regardless of omicron, you shouldn’t attend a party if you’re not vaccinated.

“In a situation with the — the holiday season, indoor-type settings with family that you know was vaccinated, people that you know, you could feel safe with not wearing a mask and having a dinner or having a reception,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci in a Dec. 1 briefing. “But when you are in a public congregate setting in which you do not know the status of the vaccination of the people involved, it is very prudent to wear a mask. … When you’re eating and when you’re drinking, take the mask down. But to the extent possible, keep it on when you’re in an indoor congregate setting.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.