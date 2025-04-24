How Will Southwest Airlines Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is scheduled to release its earnings report on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Currently, the company holds a market capitalization of $15 billion. Over the past twelve months, Southwest generated $27 billion in revenue, achieving operational profitability with $321 million in operating profits and a net income of $465 million.

Looking ahead, consensus estimates anticipate a loss of $0.19 per share on $6.4 billion in sales for the upcoming report. This compares to a loss of $0.36 per share on $6.33 billion in sales during the same period last year.

For event-driven traders, understanding historical post-earnings stock reactions can be valuable, regardless of how the upcoming results and outlook influence the stock price. This analysis offers two potential strategies:

Pre-Earnings Positioning: By examining historical data, traders can assess the probabilities of different post-earnings scenarios and strategically position themselves before the announcement. Post-Earnings Trading: Alternatively, traders can analyze the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns following past earnings releases. This approach involves initiating a trade one day after the earnings announcement.

Over the last five years, Southwest has exhibited a negative one-day return following earnings in 70% of cases. The median negative return during these instances was -2.7%, with the largest single-day negative return reaching -8.9%.

Southwest Airlines’ Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 6 positive and 14 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 30% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 30% of the time. However, this percentage decreases to 25% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 6 positive returns = 2.4%, and median of the 14 negative returns = -2.7%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Southwest Airlines stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Southwest Airlines. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

