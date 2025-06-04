How Will Samsara Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Samsara (NYSE:IOT), a cloud-based IoT company, is scheduled to report its earnings on Thursday, June 5, 2025. For event-driven traders, understanding how the stock has historically reacted to earnings announcements can be quite insightful. Since 2022, Samsara has seen a positive one-day return in 62% of instances after results are announced, with a median gain of 14.7% and a maximum single-day positive return of 27.9%.

While the actual results compared to consensus will be the ultimate determinant, leveraging these historical patterns can potentially turn the odds in your favor. There are two main approaches: you can either understand the historical probabilities and position yourself before the earnings release, or examine the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the earnings are released to inform your subsequent moves.

Looking at current consensus estimates, analysts project earnings of $0.06 per share on sales of $351 million. This compares to earnings of $0.03 per share on sales of $281 million in the same quarter last year.

From a fundamental perspective, Samsara currently has a market capitalization of $26 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $1.2 billion in revenue. However, it reported an operating loss of $185 million and a net loss of $155 million during that period.

Samsara’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 13 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 8 positive and 5 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 62% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 62% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 64% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 8 positive returns = 15%, and median of the 5 negative returns = -12%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Samsara stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Samsara. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

