How Will Salesforce Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is scheduled to report its earnings on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. For event-driven traders, historical patterns around earnings releases can be a valuable guide. Over the past five years, CRM stock has shown a mixed but predictable pattern on the day following its earnings report: in 50% of instances, it experienced a positive one-day return with a median gain of 7.4%, and in the other 50% of cases, it saw a negative one-day return with a median loss of 5.5%.

While actual results compared to consensus estimates will heavily influence the stock’s movement, understanding these historical odds can help traders position themselves strategically. There are two primary approaches for event-driven traders: analyzing historical probabilities and taking a position before the earnings release, or observing the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the earnings are released and then positioning accordingly.

Analysts anticipate CRM to report earnings of $2.55 per share on sales of $9.75 billion, compared to $2.44 per share on sales of $9.13 billion in the same quarter last year. From a fundamental perspective, CRM currently has a market capitalization of $262 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $38 billion in revenue, with strong operational profitability, reporting $7.7 billion in operating profits and a net income of $6.2 billion. Now, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative — having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

See earnings reaction history of all stocks

Salesforce’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 10 positive and 10 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 50% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 50% of the time. The percentage remains the same at 50% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 10 positive returns = 7.4%, and median of the 10 negative returns = -5.5%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Salesforce stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Salesforce. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like Salesforce, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.