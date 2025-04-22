How Will Philip Morris International Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Ahead of its earnings report on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) presents an interesting case for event-driven traders. Historically, the company’s stock has often experienced positive movement following earnings releases. Over the past five years, PM has shown positive one-day returns in 11 out of 20 earnings announcements, with a median positive return of 3.8% and a maximum of 10.9%.

While the actual market reaction will depend on how the reported results compare to consensus estimates and market expectations, understanding these historical patterns could offer a potential edge. There are two primary strategies for leveraging this:

Pre-Earnings Positioning: Analyze the historical probability of a positive reaction and establish a position before the earnings are released. Post-Earnings Analysis: Examine the correlation between the immediate stock reaction and medium-term returns following earnings, and then position accordingly after the announcement.

Currently, Philip Morris International has a market capitalization of $254 billion. Its revenue over the last twelve months was $38 billion, with a strong operational performance resulting in $13 billion in operating profits and a net income of $7.1 billion.

The consensus forecast for the upcoming earnings report anticipates earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 on sales of $9.1 billion. This represents an increase compared to the same quarter last year, which saw EPS of $1.50 on sales of $8.8 billion. This growth is likely to be driven by continued strong sales of the company’s smoke-free products and improved pricing.

That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High-Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

See earnings reaction history of all stocks



Philip Morris International’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 11 positive and 9 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 55% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 55% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 58% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 11 positive returns = 3.8%, and median of the 9 negative returns = -2.7%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like Philip Morris International, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.