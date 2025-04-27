How Will Pfizer Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Looking at PFE’s five-year history, the stock has shown an exact 50-50 split between positive and negative returns following earnings announcements. When positive, the stock has delivered a median one-day return of 2.7%, with a maximum one-day gain of 6.1%.

Analysts expect earnings of $0.68 per share on sales of $14.11 billion, representing a decline from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $0.82 per share on sales of $14.88 billion. Vyndaqel will be the key growth driver for Pfizer, likely driving a double-digit sales growth for Pfizer excluding the Covid-19 products.

While post-earnings stock movement will depend on how results and outlook compare to investor expectations, historical performance data can guide event-driven traders. Two potential approaches include:

Positioning before earnings based on historical patterns Entering a trade one day after the announcement based on the correlation between immediate and medium-term post-earnings returns

Pfizer’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 10 positive and 10 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 50% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 50% of the time. The percentage remains the same at 50% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 10 positive returns = 2.7%, and median of the 10 negative returns = -1.3%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Pfizer stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Pfizer. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

