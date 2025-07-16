How Will PepsiCo Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is scheduled to announce its earnings on Thursday, July 17, 2025. For event-driven traders, understanding historical stock performance around earnings releases can offer a strategic advantage, although actual results against consensus estimates will be the primary driver.

Historically, PEP stock has shown a strong tendency for positive one-day returns following earnings reports. Over the past five years, the stock has risen on the day after earnings in 78% of instances, with a median positive return of 1.5% and a maximum one-day gain of 3.6%.

Traders can approach this event in two ways:

Pre-earnings positioning: Based on historical odds, traders might consider taking a position before the earnings release.

Based on historical odds, traders might consider taking a position before the earnings release. Post-earnings positioning: Analyze the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the earnings are released to inform trading decisions.

Current consensus estimates project PepsiCo to report earnings of $2.03 per share on sales of $22.3 billion. This is lower than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $2.28 per share on sales of $22.5 billion.

From a fundamental perspective, PepsiCo currently has a market capitalization of $186 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $92 billion in revenue, with $13 billion in operating profits and a net income of $9.4 billion, indicating strong operational profitability.

That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative — having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception. Also, see – Trump’s Russia Math, Simplified

See earnings reaction history of all stocks

PepsiCo’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 18 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 14 positive and 4 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 78% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 78% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 82% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 14 positive returns = 1.5%, and median of the 4 negative returns = -1.1%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of PepsiCo stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before PepsiCo. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like PepsiCo, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.