How Will Paysafe (PSFE) Benefit From Its Kansas Expansion?

Paysafe Limited PSFE has recently entered the Kansas online sports-betting space as a part of its 2022 North American expansion drive. With this expansion, Paysafe will have its footprint in 23 states or jurisdictions. Before Kansas, PSFE entered New York, Oregon, Louisiana, Arkansas and Ontario in 2022.

The move increases Paysafe’s scale of supporting operators with payments as the company supports several online sportsbooks in Kansas with players’ debit and credit card deposits and ACH payments. The company’s marketing technology and services provider Income Access is supporting the affiliate marketing programs of several Kansas iGaming brands.

Paysafe has extended its long-lasting payments partnerships with DraftKings DKNG, Caesars Entertainment CZR and PointsBet in the state.

Paysafe’s payments gateway has been connected with online sportsbooks from DraftKings, Caesars and PointsBet for seamless online debit and credit card deposits. With Paysafe, Caesars Sportsbook and PointsBet are also allowing players to link their bank accounts to their sportsbook accounts, make ACH deposits and receive winning payouts.

“We look forward to using our payment solutions and affiliate marketing technology to help operators in Kansas establish their brands by acquiring new players and retaining them, to also ensure the wider market’s growth," said Zak Cutler, President of Global Gaming at Paysafe.



Zacks Investment Research

