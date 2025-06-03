How Will Paychex Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is set to report its earnings toward the end of June. Consensus points to earnings of roughly $1.20 per share, up from $1.12 in the year-ago quarter, while revenues are likely to grow by about 6.5% year-over-year to $1.38 billion. Growth is likely to be driven by continued strength in the company’s core Management Solutions and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) services operations, with operating margins also potentially trending higher, led by the deployment of technology and data analytics as well as higher cross-selling of products.

The company has $57 billion in current market capitalization. Revenue over the last twelve months was $5.4 billion, and it was operationally profitable with $2.3 billion in operating profits and net income of $1.7 billion. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative, having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

See earnings reaction history of all stocks

Paychex’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 11 positive and 9 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 55% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 55% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 58% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 11 positive returns = 3.6%, and median of the 9 negative returns = -4.2%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D) and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if the 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on a 5-year and a 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like Paychex, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.