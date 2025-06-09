Stocks
ORCL

How Will Oracle Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

June 09, 2025 — 11:27 pm EDT

Written by Trefis Team for Trefis->

Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) earnings report is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Historically, Oracle’s stock has seen negative one-day returns after earnings announcements. Over the past five years, the stock has dropped in 60% of instances, with a median decline of 4.4% and a maximum one-day loss of 13.5%.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical patterns can offer an advantage. There are two primary approaches you can consider:

  • Pre-earnings positioning: Analyze the historical probabilities and take a position before the earnings release.
  • Post-earnings positioning: Examine the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after earnings are released, and then adjust your position accordingly.

Analysts project Oracle’s earnings to be $1.64 per share on revenue of $15.58 billion. This is an increase from the same quarter last year, when earnings were $1.63 per share on sales of $14.29 billion. This anticipated growth is largely attributed to the increased adoption of Oracle’s cloud services, particularly due to its success with generative AI workloads.

Looking at the fundamentals, Oracle currently has a market capitalization of $471 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $56 billion in revenue, with operating profits of $18 billion and a net income of $12 billion. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative — having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception. Separately, check out – Is Amazon Stock Still A Buy After Its Recent 25% Rally?

See earnings reaction history of all stocks

Image by Lukas from Pixabay

Oracle’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

  • There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 8 positive and 12 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 40% of the time.
  • Notably, this percentage increases to 42% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.
  • Median of the 8 positive returns = 11%, and median of the 12 negative returns = -4.4%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

ORCL 1D, 5D, and 21D Post Earnings Return

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

ORCL Correlation Between 1D, 5D and 21D Historical Returns

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Oracle stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Oracle. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

ORCL Correlation With Peer Earnings

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like Oracle, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

StocksUS MarketsInvesting
Trefis
Trefis is an interactive financial community structured around trends, forecasts and insights related to some of the most popular stocks in the US. Whereas most finance sites simply give you the facts about where a stock has been and what a company has done in the past, Trefis focuses entirely on the future.
CRM Stock vs. ORCL Stock-> Oracle Stock Jumped 11%, Two Alternative Smarter Bets?-> Oracle Stock Jumped 13% In One Day, What's Next?-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL
ADBE
IBM
CRM
SNPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.