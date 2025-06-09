How Will Oracle Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) earnings report is scheduled for Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Historically, Oracle’s stock has seen negative one-day returns after earnings announcements. Over the past five years, the stock has dropped in 60% of instances, with a median decline of 4.4% and a maximum one-day loss of 13.5%.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical patterns can offer an advantage. There are two primary approaches you can consider:

Pre-earnings positioning: Analyze the historical probabilities and take a position before the earnings release.

Analyze the historical probabilities and take a position before the earnings release. Post-earnings positioning: Examine the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after earnings are released, and then adjust your position accordingly.

Analysts project Oracle’s earnings to be $1.64 per share on revenue of $15.58 billion. This is an increase from the same quarter last year, when earnings were $1.63 per share on sales of $14.29 billion. This anticipated growth is largely attributed to the increased adoption of Oracle’s cloud services, particularly due to its success with generative AI workloads.

Looking at the fundamentals, Oracle currently has a market capitalization of $471 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $56 billion in revenue, with operating profits of $18 billion and a net income of $12 billion. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative — having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception. Separately, check out – Is Amazon Stock Still A Buy After Its Recent 25% Rally?

Oracle’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 8 positive and 12 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 40% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 40% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 42% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 8 positive returns = 11%, and median of the 12 negative returns = -4.4%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Oracle stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Oracle. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

