How Will MGM Stock React To Its Upcoming Q1 Earnings?

MGM Resorts stock (NYSE: MGM) is scheduled to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, with analysts expecting earnings of $0.46 per share on $4.28 billion in revenue. This represents a year-over-year decline of 31% in earnings and 2% in revenue, compared to $0.67 per share and $4.38 billion in the same quarter last year. Historically, the stock has declined 68% of the time following earnings announcements, with a median one-day drop of 3.4% and a maximum decline of 13%.

Despite near-term headwinds, including macroeconomic pressures and tariff concerns, MGM remains focused on long-term growth. The company is prioritizing organic expansion in sports and entertainment, underpinned by refined pricing strategies and disciplined cost control. With a market capitalization of $9.1 billion, MGM reported $17 billion in revenue over the last twelve months, along with $1.5 billion in operating profit and $747 million in net income. For event-driven traders, historical patterns and the gap between actual results and expectations may offer important insights ahead of the earnings release.

MGM Resorts’ Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 19 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 6 positive and 13 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 32% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 32% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 36% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 6 positive returns = 5.0%, and median of the 13 negative returns = -3.4%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of MGM Resorts International stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before MGM Resorts International. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

