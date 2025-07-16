How Will Johnson & Johnson Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is scheduled to announce its earnings on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. For event-driven traders, understanding historical stock performance around earnings reports can be a valuable tool, potentially tilting the odds in your favor. Historically, JNJ has shown positive one-day returns in 55% of instances following earnings releases over the past five years. The median positive return on these days has been 2.3%, with a maximum one-day positive return of 6.1%. Also, see Will The Rally In XRP Price Continue?

There are two primary approaches to consider:

Pre-Earnings Positioning: Based on historical odds, you could consider taking a position before the earnings release.

Based on historical odds, you could consider taking a position before the earnings release. Post-Earnings Positioning: Alternatively, you might wait for the earnings to be released and then analyze the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns to inform your trading decisions.

Analysts are forecasting JNJ to report earnings of $2.68 per share on sales of $22.86 billion. This compares to the same quarter last year, when the company reported earnings of $2.82 per share on sales of $22.45 billion.

From a fundamental perspective, JNJ currently boasts a market capitalization of $378 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $89 billion in revenue, with strong operational profitability, reporting $22 billion in operating profits and $22 billion in net income. If you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative — having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

Johnson & Johnson’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 11 positive and 9 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 55% of the time.

However, this percentage decreases to 33% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 11 positive returns = 2.3%, and median of the 9 negative returns = -1.6%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Johnson & Johnson stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Johnson & Johnson. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

