How Will Intuitive Surgical Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

April 21, 2025 — 02:34 am EDT

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to release its earnings report on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. Historically, over the past five years, ISRG stock has shown a positive one-day reaction to earnings announcements in 58% of cases, with a median positive return of 9% and a maximum positive return of 11%. For event-driven traders looking to capitalize on this pattern, two primary strategies exist: first, understanding these historical probabilities and positioning before the earnings release; second, analyzing the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the announcement to inform subsequent positioning. Fundamentally, ISRG is likely to continue benefiting from strong global procedure volume growth and increasing adoption of its new da Vinci 5 surgical systems. This positive outlook is reflected in consensus estimates, which anticipate earnings of $1.73 per share on sales of $2.19 billion for the upcoming quarter. This represents an improvement over the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.50 per share on sales of $1.89 billion.

Currently, ISRG has a market capitalization of $174 billion. Over the trailing twelve months, the company generated $8.4 billion in revenue and demonstrated strong operational profitability with $2.3 billion in both operating profit and net income. Now, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High-Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

Intuitive Surgical’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:
  • There are 19 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 11 positive and 8 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 58% of the time.
  • However, this percentage decreases to 50% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.
  • Median of the 11 positive returns = 9.0%, and median of the 8 negative returns = -2.8%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

ISRG observed 1D, 5D, and 21D post earnings returns

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

ISRG Correlation Between 1D, 5D and 21D Historical Returns

