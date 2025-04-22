How Will IBM Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to release its earnings report on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Historical data suggests a tendency for the stock to react positively to earnings announcements. Over the past five years, IBM has experienced positive one-day returns in 60% of these events, with a median positive return of 4.8% and a maximum single-day gain of 13%.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical patterns could offer a potential advantage, although the actual market response will ultimately depend on how the reported results compare to consensus estimates and market expectations. There are two primary approaches to consider:

Pre-Earnings Strategy: Analyze the historical probability of a positive stock movement and establish a position before the earnings announcement. Post-Earnings Strategy: Examine the correlation between the immediate stock reaction and medium-term returns following the earnings release, and then position accordingly.

Currently, IBM holds a market capitalization of $221 billion. Its trailing twelve-month revenue stands at $63 billion, with a solid operational performance yielding $10 billion in operating profits and a net income of $6.0 billion.

Consensus estimates for the upcoming earnings indicate an expected earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 on sales of $14.4 billion. This is lower than the EPS of $1.68 on sales of $14.5 billion reported in the same quarter last year. It’s important to note that the prior-year quarter’s results included gains from the divestiture of the Weather Company.

IBM’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 12 positive and 8 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 60% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 60% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 67% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 12 positive returns = 4.8%, and median of the 8 negative returns = -5.7%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

