How Will FedEx Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will announce its fiscal Q4 2025 earnings on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. Historically, FedEx’s stock has shown mixed reactions to earnings announcements over the past five years. Post-earnings, the stock has seen positive one-day returns in 50% of instances, with a median gain of 6.6%. In the other 50% of instances, it experienced negative one-day returns, with a median loss of 4.8%.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical patterns can be beneficial. You can leverage this information in two ways:

Pre-earnings positioning : Analyze the historical odds and take a position before the earnings release.

: Analyze the historical odds and take a position before the earnings release. Post-earnings positioning: Examine the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the earnings are released, and then adjust your position accordingly.

Analysts project FedEx to report earnings of $5.86 per share on sales of $21.8 billion for Q4, 2025. This compares to the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $5.41 per share on sales of $22.1 billion.

Looking at fundamentals, FedEx currently has a market capitalization of $54 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $88 billion in revenue, with operating profits of $6.0 billion and a net income of $3.9 billion, indicating operational profitability.

That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative, having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

See the earnings reaction history of all stocks

FedEx’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 10 positive and 10 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 50% of the time.

The percentage remains the same at 50% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 10 positive returns = 6.6%, and median of the 10 negative returns = -4.8%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D) and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, traders can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if the 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on a 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like FedEx, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.