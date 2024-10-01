How Will Featurespace Acquisition Enhance Visa's Fraud Capabilities?

Visa Inc. V recently inked a deal to acquire Featurespace, an AI-driven payments protection firm. Featurespace has made waves in the payments industry with its advanced algorithmic solutions capable of analyzing transaction data and identifying even the most elusive forms of fraud. This acquisition would enhance Visa’s risk-scoring and fraud-detection solutions for clients globally.

This move bodes well for Visa as it will be able to better cater to its client’s complex challenges, leveraging Featurespace’s strong AI foundation. The evolving landscape and more sophisticated types of payment fraud have made fraud prevention inevitable in today's time. In September 2024, V’s peer, Mastercard Incorporated MA, agreed to acquire Recorded Future to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities.

Enhanced AI-fueled fraud prevention tools will help Visa’s clients save money on financial losses related to fraudulent transactions. This would help with client retention and even attract new clients. In the past five years, Visa invested billions of dollars in technology, also including investments to enhance fraud prevention capabilities.

The acquisition of Featurespace further diversifies Visa’s value-added service offerings, beyond merchant and processing solutions. Investments on this front are a time-opportune move as value-added service revenues have been growing more than 20% organically. It also accounted for 25% of fiscal third-quarter net revenues.

The acquisition is expected to close by fiscal 2025, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Moves like this are expected to aid Visa in reinforcing its position as a leader in the payments network space.

Visa's Price Performance

Shares of Visa have gained 18.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s 23.4% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

V’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Visa currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

