How Will FactSet Research Systems Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), a financial data and technology company that provides software and information for investment management, is set to publish its Q3 earnings around June 23 (August fiscal year end). Per consensus estimates, earnings are expected to come in at $4.30 per share, down slightly from $4.37 in the year-ago period, although revenues are expected to grow 5.1% year-over-year to $580.7 million. Growth is likely to be driven by increased demand from wealth and institutional buy-side clients, with organic subscription value – which is the recurring revenue the company expects to generate annually from its existing subscription contracts – also expected to trend higher.

The company has $16 billion in current market capitalization. Revenue over the last twelve months was $2.3 billion, and it was operationally profitable, with $711 million in operating profits and net income of $543 million. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

FactSet Research Systems’ Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 10 positive and 10 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 50% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 50% of the time. The percentage remains the same at 50% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 10 positive returns = 3.6%, and median of the 10 negative returns = -4.3%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

