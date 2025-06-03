How Will Dollar Tree's Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Dollar Tree’s stock (NASDAQ: DLTR) is scheduled to release its fiscal first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, with analysts projecting earnings of $1.20 per share on $4.53 billion in revenue. This would represent a 13% year-over-year decline in earnings and a 41% decline in sales compared to the prior year’s figures of $1.38 per share and $7.63 billion in revenue. Historically, DLTR stock has declined 53% of the time following earnings announcements, with a median one-day drop of 11.1% and a maximum observed decline of 22%.

Dollar Tree, long reliant on lower- and middle-income shoppers, is now attracting more high-income consumers amid sustained inflation. Its discretionary offerings and urban customer base with slightly higher incomes provide stability. However, the company remains vulnerable to new tariffs, which it aims to offset through supplier negotiations, manufacturing changes, and selective price increases. The company has $19 Bil in current market capitalization. Revenue over the last twelve months was $18 Bil, and it was operationally profitable with $1.5 Bil in operating profits and net income of $-3.0 Bil. Buy or Sell Dollar Tree Stock?

Dollar Tree’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 19 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 9 positive and 10 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 47% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 47% of the time. However, this percentage decreases to 36% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 9 positive returns = 3.1%, and median of the 10 negative returns = -11%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

DLTR Correlation Between 1D, 5D and 21D Historical Returns

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Dollar Tree stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Dollar Tree. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

