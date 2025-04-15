How Will CSX Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is scheduled to release its earnings on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Analysts anticipate earnings of $0.37 per share on sales of $3.46 billion for this quarter. This represents a decrease compared to the prior year quarter, which saw earnings of $0.46 per share on sales of $3.68 billion. The anticipated decline in performance is likely due to ongoing weakness in coal freight and a general softening of average revenue per carload. However, CSX stock has often reacted positively to earnings reports. Over the past five years, the stock has experienced a one-day positive return in 65% of instances following earnings releases, with a median return of 2.6% and a maximum return of 4.3%.

The company has $54 Bil in current market capitalization. Revenue over the last twelve months was $15 Bil, and it was operationally profitable with $5.4 Bil in operating profits and net income of $3.5 Bil. While the post-earnings stock reaction will depend on how the results and outlook stack up against investor expectations, a detailed look at historical results can aid you if you are an event-driven trader. Here is how: either understand the historical odds and position yourself prior to the earnings announcement, or look at the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns post earnings and enter a trade one day after the announcement.

CSX’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 13 positive and 7 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 65% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 65% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 67% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 13 positive returns = 2.6%, and median of the 7 negative returns = -3.2%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

