How Will CrowdStrike Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) is scheduled to report its earnings on Tuesday, June 3, 2025. For event-driven traders, understanding the stock’s historical performance around earnings announcements can be a valuable insight. Over the past five years, CrowdStrike’s stock has shown a tendency for positive one-day returns following earnings announcements in 55% of instances. The median positive return on these days was 9.3%, with the largest single-day gain reaching 13.6%.

While the actual results compared to consensus and expectations will heavily influence the stock’s movement, historical patterns can offer an edge. Traders might consider two main strategies:

Pre-earnings positioning: You could leverage these historical odds to inform your trading decisions before the earnings release.

You could leverage these historical odds to inform your trading decisions before the earnings release. Post-earnings positioning: Alternatively, you could analyze the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns after the earnings are made public to guide your trading strategy.

Analysts anticipate CrowdStrike to report earnings of $0.66 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter, when the company reported earnings of $0.93 per share on revenue of $921 million.

From a fundamental perspective, CrowdStrike currently has a market capitalization of $117 billion. Over the last twelve months, the company generated $4.0 billion in revenue. However, it was operationally loss-making, reporting -$120 million in operating losses and a net income of -$19 million.

That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative – having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

See earnings reaction history of all stocks

CrowdStrike’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 11 positive and 9 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 55% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 55% of the time. However, this percentage decreases to 50% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 11 positive returns = 9.3%, and median of the 9 negative returns = -5.5%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of CrowdStrike stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before CrowdStrike. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like CrowdStrike, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Invest with Trefis Market-Beating Portfolios

See all Trefis Price Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.