How Will Conagra's Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 10, 2025. Analysts expect earnings of $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion, roughly flat year-over-year. Investors are closely monitoring inflation, tariffs, and consumer sentiment. Q3 results met expectations, and Conagra anticipates strong Q4 consumption. As service levels improve, shipment volumes and gross margins are expected to rise, with SG&A trends remaining favorable despite inflationary pressures. Snack volumes grew 4% in Q3, led by meat snacks and popcorn. As the industry shifts toward healthier options, Conagra’s portfolio appears well-positioned. Its recent acquisition of FATTY Smoked Meat Sticks is also performing well.

The company has $10 Bil in current market capitalization. Revenue over the last twelve months was $12 Bil, and it was operationally profitable with $481 Mil in operating profits and net income of $329 Mil. While a lot will depend on how results stack up against consensus and expectations, understanding historical patterns might turn the odds in your favor if you are an event-driven trader.

That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High-Quality portfolio presents an alternative, having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception. See earnings reaction history of all stocks.

Conagra’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 18 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 7 positive and 11 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 39% of the time.

Median of the 7 positive returns = 1.5%, and median of the 11 negative returns = -2.0%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Learn more about Trefis RV strategy that has outperformed its all-cap stocks benchmark (combination of all 3, the S&P 500, S&P mid-cap, and Russell 2000), to produce strong returns for investors. Separately, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock like Conagra Brands, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

