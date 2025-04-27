How Will Coca-Cola Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. The company currently has a market capitalization of $316 billion, with $47 billion in revenue over the past twelve months. Operationally, Coca-Cola has been profitable, generating $14 billion in operating profits and $11 billion in net income.

Analysts expect earnings of $0.72 per share on sales of $11.17 billion for the upcoming report, compared to $11.23 billion in sales and $0.72 per share in earnings for the same quarter last year.

While post-earnings stock movement will depend on results and outlook versus market expectations, historical performance analysis can benefit event-driven traders. Investors can either:

Position themselves before the announcement based on historical patterns, or Enter a trade the day after the announcement based on the correlation between immediate and medium-term post-earnings returns

Notably, Coca-Cola’s stock has delivered positive one-day returns following approximately 70% of earnings announcements over the past five years, with a median gain of 1.5% and a maximum one-day increase of 4.7%.

Coca-Cola’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 17 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 12 positive and 5 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 71% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 71% of the time. However, this percentage decreases to 64% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 12 positive returns = 1.5%, and median of the 5 negative returns = -0.6%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

