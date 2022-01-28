How Will Climate Change Impact Your Retirement?

Finances, medical expenses and life expectancy top the list of worries for retirement savers. They might want to add climate change to that list.

In 2021, more than 40% of Americans lived in a county that was struck by climate-related extreme weather, according to an analysis by The Washington Post. This statistic isn’t likely to diminish in the future, and most of us will see climate change impact our golden days.

Whether you’re decades away or just entering retirement, here are a few tips on how you can prepare your retirement finances for climate change.

Climate Change and Your Portfolio

No matter how far off retirement is, environmentally minded investors can tailor their investments to their beliefs today.

Strategies like ESG investing, impact investing and SRI investing are popular ways for investors to lend their support positive social and environmental change while earning a competitive return. Combating climate change is a core goal for all three strategies.

These investing approaches have become increasingly popular in recent years, with a record almost $650 billion pouring into global ESG funds in 2021—up more than 225% from 2019.

“Already, climate change is impacting the ways in which investors generally think about how they can invest,” says Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer of AXS Investments. “Everybody’s talking about ESG investing because the impact on the climate is really impacting people’s lives and their personal finances.”

Broader awareness about ESG investing and related strategies has also helped dispel myths that investors have to sacrifice returns in pursuit of positive social change. In 2021, ESG strategies outperformed non-ESG strategies, according to data from Morningstar.

More ESG Bond Funds

What’s important for retirement investors is that there’s a growing number of ESG-focused bond funds available. It’s a key development for investors who are shifting their asset allocation toward bonds as they age.

As you might expect, these ESG and so-called green bonds often fund projects that help improve the environment, like clean energy initiatives, and communities, like housing projects or diversity initiatives. “That’s a game changer specific to the retirement set of investors,” says Bassuk.

Review Your Existing Holdings

Climate-friendly retirement investing isn’t only about new opportunities. It’s also important to assess how various companies already in your portfolio will be positively or negatively impacted by climate change, recommends Dan Hawley, president and chief investment officer of Hawley Advisors.

For example, shareholders of an insurance company should evaluate the company’s long-term business prospects in light of climate change—including the company’s ability to pass along rate increases to customers or whether it will decline to insure homeowners in certain areas of the country that may be more likely to need to file claims as a result of climate change, he says.

More than 90% of the country west of the Rockies, for instance, experienced drought last year, according to the Washington Post analysis, priming the area to be more likely to struggle with uncontained fires.

At the other end of the spectrum, climate-focused investors can look for companies that will directly benefit from combating climate change, Hawley says. “The opportunity is on the infrastructure side as we build that out,” he says. “That’s an emerging area.”

Climate Change and Your Budget

As with investments, some people are taking proactive steps now with their budgeting to confront climate change. For instance, they might set aside money to add solar panels or upgrade to low energy appliances, making their homes more energy efficient as well as saving them money in the long term.

“Investing in your residence has become a big focus in terms of the conversations we’re having,” Bassuk notes. “You should be earmarking dollars for some of these expenses now.”

You’ll also want to plan for unforeseen climate change-related expenses before you have a fixed income in retirement. Because those costs won’t show up when you crunch the numbers in a retirement calculator, you may want to budget a little bit more than recommended so you’re more certain you can retire comfortably.

For example, homeowners should consider whether the cost of property taxes and insurance will increase as a result of natural disasters, Hawley says.

“What will it cost to insure your property? What’s the likely impact of a hurricane on your property taxes?” he asks. Such questions force retirement savers to consider the bigger picture: “What’s going to happen with your cost of living?”

Some of Bassuk’s clients, particularly people in Florida, are already grappling with a variety of new budget considerations, he says. Top of the list are costs associated with flood remediation or other weather-related damages.

Climate Change and Your Retirement Location

Not only could your cost of living change as a result of climate change, so too could your choice of where to live. Many retirees historically flocked to warmer locales—think Florida, Arizona, Texas and other southern states. But the prospect of rising temperatures, flooding and other extreme weather could make them less appealing in the future.

“We’re now seeing climate change impacting that lifestyle choice,” Bassuk notes. What’s more, retirees need to think about mobility and accessibility issues—both of which could be affected by things like flooding, he adds.

With climate-related risks in many retiree-friendly areas of the country now well known, people should factor in that information if they’re contemplating making a big move in retirement, Hawley advises.

But don’t go running to make an offer on a home just because it’s in the most climate-change-friendly locale. Hawley’s long-running advice to retirees still stands: “Try it before you buy it,” he says.

You’ll want to visit a place often prior to moving, so you can get to know the community and how it will meet your needs, including access to healthcare. “Make sure that before you move, you’ve really checked out where you’re going, and if you’re going to move, visit in all four seasons,” he says.

Climate Change and the Big Picture

Climate change is likely to be just one factor in a variety of personal financial decisions you make leading up to retirement—from the seemingly small ones (like how to invest your money) to the big ones (where to live). It may also factor into a broader array of less-personal financial decisions.

In October 2021, for example, the Department of Labor proposed a rule to remove barriers to considering ESG factors in workplace retirement savings plans and pensions.

“It’s a really sweeping change,” Bassuk notes. And because the rule change is squarely focused on climate-related risk, it could open up a lot more investment money to ESG-style investment strategies, he adds, which may help boost returns of ESG investors.

Similar systemic change is likely coming to real estate investing, according to Bassuk. Investors may need to factor in climate-related costs for investment properties—or even what areas of the country will be desirable for retirees to live, if that shifts away from places like Florida. “As those patterns change, we believe it’s also going to change in impactful ways where and how people invest,” he adds.

Climate change risk is what people should consider, Hawley says. “People need to be risk managers, both in terms of their living choices and their investment portfolios,” he says.

Finally, even if climate change doesn’t feel like a factor in your life yet, other people are clearly thinking about it—and planning for the future with change in mind. “What I don’t think people fully appreciate is how real it is,” Bassuk says, adding that many of his clients aren’t just talking about climate change—they’re proactively taking steps to prepare for a big impact.

“This is the tip of the iceberg, but the iceberg is melting very fast,” Bassuk says. “Not only will it be a topic over the next several years, we believe things are going to change pretty rapidly in terms of where people are going to live, and less direct themes, like how they invest.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.