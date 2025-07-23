How Will Capital One Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) is set to report Q2 2025 results on Tuesday, July 22, marking its first earnings release since completing the landmark acquisition of Discover in May. The all-stock deal created the largest U.S. credit card issuer by outstanding balances and has positioned Capital One as a vertically integrated payments powerhouse with its own network. Although the impact of the merger will not be immediately visible in this quarter’s numbers, we will be watching for updates on integration progress, synergy realization, and strategic direction.

The company has guided for roughly $2.7 billion in annual synergies by 2027. Revenue for the quarter is likely to come in at about $12.7 billion per consensus estimates, while earnings are projected at $3.56 per share, supported by higher net interest income from higher card balances as well as rising interchange fees. We will also look for updates on the company’s outlook. While the credit card business has fared well post-pandemic, recent tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are weighing on global trade and could pressure consumer spending and travel.

The company has $140 billion in current market capitalization. Revenue over the last twelve months (prior to the Discover deal) was $40 billion and net income of $4.9 billion. While a lot will depend on how results stack up against consensus and expectations, understanding historical patterns might just turn the odds in your favor if you are an event-driven trader.

There are two ways to do that: understand the historical odds and position yourself prior to the earnings release, or look at the correlation between immediate and medium-term returns post earnings and position yourself accordingly after the earnings are released.

Capital One Financial’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 15 positive and 5 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 75% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 75% of the time. Notably, this percentage increases to 92% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 15 positive returns = 3.7%, and median of the 5 negative returns = -4.8%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

