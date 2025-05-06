How Will Arista Networks Stock React To Its Upcoming Earnings?

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is set to report its earnings on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Historically, ANET stock has shown a tendency for positive one-day returns following earnings announcements. Over the past five years, ANET has experienced a positive one-day return in 60% of instances, with a median gain of 6.1% and a maximum single-day positive return of 20.4%.

For event-driven traders, understanding these historical patterns could offer a potential advantage, although the actual market reaction will heavily depend on how the reported results compare to consensus estimates and market expectations. There are two primary strategies to consider:

Pre-Earnings Positioning : Analyze the historical probability of positive post-earnings returns and establish a position before the announcement.

: Analyze the historical probability of positive post-earnings returns and establish a position before the announcement. Post-Earnings Correlation Analysis: Examine the historical correlation between immediate and medium-term stock performance after earnings releases and position accordingly.

Currently, consensus estimates predict Arista will report earnings of $0.59 per share on sales of $1.97 billion. This represents growth compared to the same quarter last year, where the company reported earnings of $0.50 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion. The anticipated growth is supported by the accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence and the expansion of data center infrastructure, which are expected to continue driving Arista’s business.

From a fundamental standpoint, Arista Networks has a current market capitalization of $111 billion. Its revenue over the last twelve months was $7.0 billion, and the company demonstrated strong operational profitability, with $2.9 billion in operating profits and a net income of $2.9 billion.

Arista Networks’s Historical Odds Of Positive Post-Earnings Return

Some observations on one-day (1D) post-earnings returns:

There are 20 earnings data points recorded over the last five years, with 12 positive and 8 negative one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 60% of the time.

and one-day (1D) returns observed. In summary, positive 1D returns were seen about 60% of the time. However, this percentage decreases to 55% if we consider data for the last 3 years instead of 5.

Median of the 12 positive returns = 6.1%, and median of the 8 negative returns = -6.0%

Additional data for observed 5-Day (5D), and 21-Day (21D) returns post earnings are summarized along with the statistics in the table below.

Correlation Between 1D, 5D, and 21D Historical Returns

A relatively less risky strategy (though not useful if the correlation is low) is to understand the correlation between short-term and medium-term returns post earnings, find a pair that has the highest correlation, and execute the appropriate trade. For example, if 1D and 5D show the highest correlation, a trader can position themselves “long” for the next 5 days if 1D post-earnings return is positive. Here is some correlation data based on 5-year and 3-year (more recent) history. Note that the correlation 1D_5D refers to the correlation between 1D post-earnings returns and subsequent 5D returns.

Is There Any Correlation With Peer Earnings?

Sometimes, peer performance can have influence on post-earnings stock reaction. In fact, the pricing-in might begin before the earnings are announced. Here is some historical data on the past post-earnings performance of Arista Networks stock compared with the stock performance of peers that reported earnings just before Arista Networks. For fair comparison, peer stock returns also represent post-earnings one-day (1D) returns.

