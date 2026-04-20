How Will AmEx's Hyper Acquisition Expand Its AI Capabilities?

American Express Company AXP is strengthening its push into AI-driven financial solutions through an agreement to acquire Hypercard (“Hyper”), an expense management platform focused on automation. The move highlights AmEx’s strategy to enhance its commercial services business by embedding AI into expense management and business workflows.

Hypercard specializes in agentic expense management, using AI tools to automate tasks such as expense categorization, policy checks and submission tracking. By integrating these capabilities, AmEx aims to simplify expense processes for businesses, improving efficiency and reducing manual intervention.

The acquisition builds on an existing partnership between the two companies, including the launch of the Hypercard Rewards American Express card with embedded AI-powered expense tools. With Hyper’s team of AI experts joining AmEx, the company is accelerating the development of next-generation solutions, including its upcoming expense management platform. This acquisition strengthens AmEx’s competitive positioning amid growing demand for integrated financial tools that combine payments with automation and data-driven insights.

This deal is expected to be closed in the second quarter of 2026, and it reflects American Express’ long-term focus on integrating AI into its product ecosystem. By expanding into AI-powered expense automation, AmEx is aligning itself with this broader trend while leveraging its closed-loop network to deliver more personalized and efficient services.

How Are Competitors Faring?

Some of American Express’ competitors in the payments space include Visa Inc.V and Mastercard IncorporatedMA

Visa is integrating AI across its payments ecosystem to enhance fraud detection, risk management and transaction security. The company is exploring AI-driven solutions in areas like real-time payments, cross-border transactions and digital currency infrastructure, enabling smarter and faster payment processing.

Mastercard is expanding its AI capabilities through initiatives focused on agentic commerce, payment authentication and cybersecurity. The company is leveraging AI to enable secure, transparent transactions and improve decision-making across its network, while building AI-driven infrastructure to support next-generation payment systems.

AXP’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of AXP have risen 36.8% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 3.2%.



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From a valuation standpoint, American Express trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15X, up from the industry average of 11.91X. AXP carries a Value Score of B.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Express’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $17.53 per share, implying a 14% jump from the year-ago period.



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AXP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Mastercard Incorporated (MA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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