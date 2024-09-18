News & Insights

How Wide Is the Gap Between the Middle Class and the Top 5% in Every State?

September 18, 2024

Written by J. David Herman for GOBankingRates ->

The difference between “high end of middle class” and “low end of the top 5%” varies widely from state to state. That’s according to a GOBankingRates analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2022, the most recent year available.

Making the jump in North Carolina requires nearly $118,000 more in annual income – the largest disparity in the U.S. That’s based on the Tar Heel State’s minimum figure to crack the top 5% ($250,000 a year) minus its top figure to still qualify as middle class ($132,372 a year). The average member of the top 5% club in North Carolina brings in $429,071 annually, compared to the state’s median annual income of just over $66,000.

Maryland has the smallest gap between middle class and top 5% at about $53,000 a year.

To define “middle class,” GBR used the Pew Research Center’s definition: two-thirds to double the average income of a given area.

Here’s our state-by-state list, including median household income, earning ranges for middle class, lowest figure for the top 5% and average income for the top 5%.

Also see the line between middle class and upper middle class in every state.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • Median household income: $59,609
  • Low end of middle-class income: $39,735
  • High end of middle-class income: $119,218
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $220,548
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,330
  • Average income for the top 5%: $370,977

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • Median household income: $86,370
  • Low end of middle-class income: $57,574
  • High end of middle-class income: $172,740
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $77,260
  • Average income for the top 5%: $424,278

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • Median household income: $72,581
  • Low end of middle-class income: $48,382
  • High end of middle-class income: $145,162
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $104,838
  • Average income for the top 5%: $435,414
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • Median household income: $56,335
  • Low end of middle-class income: $37,553
  • High end of middle-class income: $112,670
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $210,755
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $98,085
  • Average income for the top 5%: $377,043
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • Median household income: $91,905
  • Low end of middle-class income: $61,264
  • High end of middle-class income: $183,810
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $66,190
  • Average income for the top 5%: $613,602
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Median household income: $87,598
  • Low end of middle-class income: $58,393
  • High end of middle-class income: $175,196
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $74,804
  • Average income for the top 5%: $507,181
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • Median household income: $90,213
  • Low end of middle-class income: $60,136
  • High end of middle-class income: $180,426
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $69,574
  • Average income for the top 5%: $656,438

Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • Median household income: $79,325
  • Low end of middle-class income: $52,878
  • High end of middle-class income: $158,650
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $91,350
  • Average income for the top 5%: $442,860
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • Median household income: $67,917
  • Low end of middle-class income: $45,273
  • High end of middle-class income: $135,834
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $114,166
  • Average income for the top 5%: $476,546
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • Median household income: $71,355
  • Low end of middle-class income: $47,565
  • High end of middle-class income: $142,710
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $107,290
  • Average income for the top 5%: $455,439
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • Median household income: $94,814
  • Low end of middle-class income: $63,203
  • High end of middle-class income: $189,628
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $60,372
  • Average income for the top 5%: $500,183
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • Median household income: $70,214
  • Low end of middle-class income: $46,805
  • High end of middle-class income: $140,428
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $234,748
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $94,320
  • Average income for the top 5%: $402,743

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Median household income: $78,433
  • Low end of middle-class income: $52,283
  • High end of middle-class income: $156,866
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $93,134
  • Average income for the top 5%: $503,970
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • Median household income: $67,173
  • Low end of middle-class income: $44,778
  • High end of middle-class income: $134,346
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $223,312
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $88,966
  • Average income for the top 5%: $381,422
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • Median household income: $70,571
  • Low end of middle-class income: $47,043
  • High end of middle-class income: $141,142
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $228,362
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,220
  • Average income for the top 5%: $386,152
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • Median household income: $69,747
  • Low end of middle-class income: $46,493
  • High end of middle-class income: $139,494
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $239,514
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $100,020
  • Average income for the top 5%: $415,875
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • Median household income: $60,183
  • Low end of middle-class income: $40,118
  • High end of middle-class income: $120,366
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $215,866
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $95,500
  • Average income for the top 5%: $380,726

City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • Median household income: $57,852
  • Low end of middle-class income: $38,564
  • High end of middle-class income: $115,704
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $226,420
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $110,716
  • Average income for the top 5%: $384,432
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • Median household income: $68,251
  • Low end of middle-class income: $45,496
  • High end of middle-class income: $136,502
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $234,090
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $97,588
  • Average income for the top 5%: $396,205 
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • Median household income: $98,461
  • Low end of middle-class income: $65,634
  • High end of middle-class income: $196,922
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $53,078
  • Average income for the top 5%: $540,934
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • Median household income: $96,505
  • Low end of middle-class income: $64,330
  • High end of middle-class income: $193,010
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $56,990
  • Average income for the top 5%: $617,199
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • Median household income: $68,505
  • Low end of middle-class income: $45,665
  • High end of middle-class income: $137,010
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $241,528
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $104,518
  • Average income for the top 5%: $406,657

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • Median household income: $84,313
  • Low end of middle-class income: $56,203
  • High end of middle-class income: $168,626
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $81,374
  • Average income for the top 5%: $476,290
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • Median household income: $52,985
  • Low end of middle-class income: $35,320
  • High end of middle-class income: $105,970
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $194,721
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $88,751
  • Average income for the top 5%: $333,597
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • Median household income: $65,920
  • Low end of middle-class income: $43,942
  • High end of middle-class income: $131,840
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $233,270
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,430
  • Average income for the top 5%: $404,080
Montana welcome

Montana

  • Median household income: $66,341
  • Low end of middle-class income: $44,223
  • High end of middle-class income: $132,682
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $230,670
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $97,988
  • Average income for the top 5%: $411,205
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • Median household income: $71,722
  • Low end of middle-class income: $47,810
  • High end of middle-class income: $143,444
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $236,656
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $93,212
  • Average income for the top 5%: $420,169

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • Median household income: $71,646
  • Low end of middle-class income: $47,759
  • High end of middle-class income: $143,292
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $106,708
  • Average income for the top 5%: $449,872
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • Median household income: $90,845
  • Low end of middle-class income: $60,557
  • High end of middle-class income: $181,690
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $68,310
  • Average income for the top 5%: $485,660
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • Median household income: $97,126
  • Low end of middle-class income: $64,744
  • High end of middle-class income: $194,252
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $55,748
  • Average income for the top 5%: $613,494
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Median household income: $58,722
  • Low end of middle-class income: $39,144
  • High end of middle-class income: $117,444
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $215,617
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $98,173
  • Average income for the top 5%: $353,104
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • Median household income: $81,386
  • Low end of middle-class income: $54,252
  • High end of middle-class income: $162,772
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,228
  • Average income for the top 5%: $621,301

North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • Median household income: $66,186
  • Low end of middle-class income: $44,120
  • High end of middle-class income: $132,372
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $117,628
  • Average income for the top 5%: $429,071
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • Median household income: $73,959
  • Low end of middle-class income: $49,301
  • High end of middle-class income: $147,918
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $246,904
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $98,986
  • Average income for the top 5%: $418,541
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • Median household income: $66,990
  • Low end of middle-class income: $44,656
  • High end of middle-class income: $133,980
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $235,112
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,132
  • Average income for the top 5%: $403,750
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • Median household income: $61,364
  • Low end of middle-class income: $40,905
  • High end of middle-class income: $122,728
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $219,482
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $96,754
  • Average income for the top 5%: $377,724
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • Median household income: $76,632
  • Low end of middle-class income: $51,083
  • High end of middle-class income: $153,264
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $96,736
  • Average income for the top 5%: $448,649

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • Median household income: $73,170
  • Low end of middle-class income: $48,775
  • High end of middle-class income: $146,340
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $103,660
  • Average income for the top 5%: $454,639
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • Median household income: $81,370
  • Low end of middle-class income: $54,241
  • High end of middle-class income: $162,740
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,260
  • Average income for the top 5%: $453,192
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • Median household income: $63,623
  • Low end of middle-class income: $42,411
  • High end of middle-class income: $127,246
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $233,194
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $105,948
  • Average income for the top 5%: $408,138
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • Median household income: $69,457
  • Low end of middle-class income: $46,300
  • High end of middle-class income: $138,914
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $222,099
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $83,185
  • Average income for the top 5%: $392,724
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • Median household income: $64,035
  • Low end of middle-class income: $42,686
  • High end of middle-class income: $128,070
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $234,549
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $106,479
  • Average income for the top 5%: $418,421

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • Median household income: $73,035
  • Low end of middle-class income: $48,685
  • High end of middle-class income: $146,070
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $103,930
  • Average income for the top 5%: $464,859
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • Median household income: $86,833
  • Low end of middle-class income: $57,883
  • High end of middle-class income: $173,666
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $76,334
  • Average income for the top 5%: $463,437
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • Median household income: $74,014
  • Low end of middle-class income: $49,338
  • High end of middle-class income: $148,028
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $249,743
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,715
  • Average income for the top 5%: $405,333
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • Median household income: $87,249
  • Low end of middle-class income: $58,160
  • High end of middle-class income: $174,498
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $75,502
  • Average income for the top 5%: $531,035

A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • Median household income: $90,325
  • Low end of middle-class income: $60,211
  • High end of middle-class income: $180,650
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $69,350
  • Average income for the top 5%: $544,518
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • Median household income: $55,217
  • Low end of middle-class income: $36,808
  • High end of middle-class income: $110,434
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $197,767
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,333
  • Average income for the top 5%: $329,620
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • Median household income: $72,458
  • Low end of middle-class income: $48,301
  • High end of middle-class income: $144,916
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $233,991
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $89,075
  • Average income for the top 5%: $403,055
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Median household income: $72,495
  • Low end of middle-class income: $48,325
  • High end of middle-class income: $144,990
  • Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $229,463
  • Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $84,473
  • Average income for the top 5%: $407,646

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey to learn the median household income, lowest limit to be considered top 5%, and the average income of the top 5% for every state. To determine the range for “middle class,” we use the Pew Research Center’s definition of two-thirds to double the income of a given area. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 10, 2024.

