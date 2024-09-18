How Wide Is the Gap Between the Middle Class and the Top 5% in Every State?

The difference between “high end of middle class” and “low end of the top 5%” varies widely from state to state. That’s according to a GOBankingRates analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2022, the most recent year available.

Making the jump in North Carolina requires nearly $118,000 more in annual income – the largest disparity in the U.S. That’s based on the Tar Heel State’s minimum figure to crack the top 5% ($250,000 a year) minus its top figure to still qualify as middle class ($132,372 a year). The average member of the top 5% club in North Carolina brings in $429,071 annually, compared to the state’s median annual income of just over $66,000.

Maryland has the smallest gap between middle class and top 5% at about $53,000 a year.

To define “middle class,” GBR used the Pew Research Center’s definition: two-thirds to double the average income of a given area.

Here’s our state-by-state list, including median household income, earning ranges for middle class, lowest figure for the top 5% and average income for the top 5%.

Also see the line between middle class and upper middle class in every state.

Alabama

Median household income: $59,609

Low end of middle-class income: $39,735

High end of middle-class income: $119,218

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $220,548

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,330

Average income for the top 5%: $370,977

Alaska

Median household income: $86,370

Low end of middle-class income: $57,574

High end of middle-class income: $172,740

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $77,260

Average income for the top 5%: $424,278

Arizona

Median household income: $72,581

Low end of middle-class income: $48,382

High end of middle-class income: $145,162

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $104,838

Average income for the top 5%: $435,414

Arkansas

Median household income: $56,335

Low end of middle-class income: $37,553

High end of middle-class income: $112,670

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $210,755

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $98,085

Average income for the top 5%: $377,043

California

Median household income: $91,905

Low end of middle-class income: $61,264

High end of middle-class income: $183,810

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $66,190

Average income for the top 5%: $613,602

Colorado

Median household income: $87,598

Low end of middle-class income: $58,393

High end of middle-class income: $175,196

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $74,804

Average income for the top 5%: $507,181

Connecticut

Median household income: $90,213

Low end of middle-class income: $60,136

High end of middle-class income: $180,426

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $69,574

Average income for the top 5%: $656,438

Delaware

Median household income: $79,325

Low end of middle-class income: $52,878

High end of middle-class income: $158,650

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $91,350

Average income for the top 5%: $442,860

Florida

Median household income: $67,917

Low end of middle-class income: $45,273

High end of middle-class income: $135,834

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $114,166

Average income for the top 5%: $476,546

Georgia

Median household income: $71,355

Low end of middle-class income: $47,565

High end of middle-class income: $142,710

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $107,290

Average income for the top 5%: $455,439

Hawaii

Median household income: $94,814

Low end of middle-class income: $63,203

High end of middle-class income: $189,628

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $60,372

Average income for the top 5%: $500,183

Idaho

Median household income: $70,214

Low end of middle-class income: $46,805

High end of middle-class income: $140,428

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $234,748

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $94,320

Average income for the top 5%: $402,743

Illinois

Median household income: $78,433

Low end of middle-class income: $52,283

High end of middle-class income: $156,866

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $93,134

Average income for the top 5%: $503,970

Indiana

Median household income: $67,173

Low end of middle-class income: $44,778

High end of middle-class income: $134,346

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $223,312

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $88,966

Average income for the top 5%: $381,422

Iowa

Median household income: $70,571

Low end of middle-class income: $47,043

High end of middle-class income: $141,142

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $228,362

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,220

Average income for the top 5%: $386,152

Kansas

Median household income: $69,747

Low end of middle-class income: $46,493

High end of middle-class income: $139,494

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $239,514

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $100,020

Average income for the top 5%: $415,875

Kentucky

Median household income: $60,183

Low end of middle-class income: $40,118

High end of middle-class income: $120,366

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $215,866

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $95,500

Average income for the top 5%: $380,726

Louisiana

Median household income: $57,852

Low end of middle-class income: $38,564

High end of middle-class income: $115,704

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $226,420

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $110,716

Average income for the top 5%: $384,432

Maine

Median household income: $68,251

Low end of middle-class income: $45,496

High end of middle-class income: $136,502

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $234,090

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $97,588

Average income for the top 5%: $396,205

Maryland

Median household income: $98,461

Low end of middle-class income: $65,634

High end of middle-class income: $196,922

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $53,078

Average income for the top 5%: $540,934

Massachusetts

Median household income: $96,505

Low end of middle-class income: $64,330

High end of middle-class income: $193,010

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $56,990

Average income for the top 5%: $617,199

Michigan

Median household income: $68,505

Low end of middle-class income: $45,665

High end of middle-class income: $137,010

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $241,528

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $104,518

Average income for the top 5%: $406,657

Minnesota

Median household income: $84,313

Low end of middle-class income: $56,203

High end of middle-class income: $168,626

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $81,374

Average income for the top 5%: $476,290

Mississippi

Median household income: $52,985

Low end of middle-class income: $35,320

High end of middle-class income: $105,970

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $194,721

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $88,751

Average income for the top 5%: $333,597

Missouri

Median household income: $65,920

Low end of middle-class income: $43,942

High end of middle-class income: $131,840

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $233,270

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,430

Average income for the top 5%: $404,080

Montana

Median household income: $66,341

Low end of middle-class income: $44,223

High end of middle-class income: $132,682

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $230,670

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $97,988

Average income for the top 5%: $411,205

Nebraska

Median household income: $71,722

Low end of middle-class income: $47,810

High end of middle-class income: $143,444

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $236,656

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $93,212

Average income for the top 5%: $420,169

Nevada

Median household income: $71,646

Low end of middle-class income: $47,759

High end of middle-class income: $143,292

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $106,708

Average income for the top 5%: $449,872

New Hampshire

Median household income: $90,845

Low end of middle-class income: $60,557

High end of middle-class income: $181,690

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $68,310

Average income for the top 5%: $485,660

New Jersey

Median household income: $97,126

Low end of middle-class income: $64,744

High end of middle-class income: $194,252

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $55,748

Average income for the top 5%: $613,494

New Mexico

Median household income: $58,722

Low end of middle-class income: $39,144

High end of middle-class income: $117,444

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $215,617

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $98,173

Average income for the top 5%: $353,104

New York

Median household income: $81,386

Low end of middle-class income: $54,252

High end of middle-class income: $162,772

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,228

Average income for the top 5%: $621,301

North Carolina

Median household income: $66,186

Low end of middle-class income: $44,120

High end of middle-class income: $132,372

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $117,628

Average income for the top 5%: $429,071

North Dakota

Median household income: $73,959

Low end of middle-class income: $49,301

High end of middle-class income: $147,918

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $246,904

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $98,986

Average income for the top 5%: $418,541

Ohio

Median household income: $66,990

Low end of middle-class income: $44,656

High end of middle-class income: $133,980

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $235,112

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,132

Average income for the top 5%: $403,750

Oklahoma

Median household income: $61,364

Low end of middle-class income: $40,905

High end of middle-class income: $122,728

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $219,482

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $96,754

Average income for the top 5%: $377,724

Oregon

Median household income: $76,632

Low end of middle-class income: $51,083

High end of middle-class income: $153,264

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $96,736

Average income for the top 5%: $448,649

Pennsylvania

Median household income: $73,170

Low end of middle-class income: $48,775

High end of middle-class income: $146,340

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $103,660

Average income for the top 5%: $454,639

Rhode Island

Median household income: $81,370

Low end of middle-class income: $54,241

High end of middle-class income: $162,740

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,260

Average income for the top 5%: $453,192

South Carolina

Median household income: $63,623

Low end of middle-class income: $42,411

High end of middle-class income: $127,246

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $233,194

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $105,948

Average income for the top 5%: $408,138

South Dakota

Median household income: $69,457

Low end of middle-class income: $46,300

High end of middle-class income: $138,914

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $222,099

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $83,185

Average income for the top 5%: $392,724

Tennessee

Median household income: $64,035

Low end of middle-class income: $42,686

High end of middle-class income: $128,070

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $234,549

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $106,479

Average income for the top 5%: $418,421

Texas

Median household income: $73,035

Low end of middle-class income: $48,685

High end of middle-class income: $146,070

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $103,930

Average income for the top 5%: $464,859

Utah

Median household income: $86,833

Low end of middle-class income: $57,883

High end of middle-class income: $173,666

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $76,334

Average income for the top 5%: $463,437

Vermont

Median household income: $74,014

Low end of middle-class income: $49,338

High end of middle-class income: $148,028

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $249,743

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,715

Average income for the top 5%: $405,333

Virginia

Median household income: $87,249

Low end of middle-class income: $58,160

High end of middle-class income: $174,498

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $75,502

Average income for the top 5%: $531,035

Washington

Median household income: $90,325

Low end of middle-class income: $60,211

High end of middle-class income: $180,650

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $69,350

Average income for the top 5%: $544,518

West Virginia

Median household income: $55,217

Low end of middle-class income: $36,808

High end of middle-class income: $110,434

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $197,767

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,333

Average income for the top 5%: $329,620

Wisconsin

Median household income: $72,458

Low end of middle-class income: $48,301

High end of middle-class income: $144,916

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $233,991

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $89,075

Average income for the top 5%: $403,055

Wyoming

Median household income: $72,495

Low end of middle-class income: $48,325

High end of middle-class income: $144,990

Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $229,463

Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $84,473

Average income for the top 5%: $407,646

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey to learn the median household income, lowest limit to be considered top 5%, and the average income of the top 5% for every state. To determine the range for “middle class,” we use the Pew Research Center’s definition of two-thirds to double the income of a given area. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 10, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.