How Wide Is the Gap Between the Middle Class and the Top 5% in Every State?

The difference between “high end of middle class” and “low end of the top 5%” varies widely from state to state. That’s according to a GOBankingRates analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey for 2022, the most recent year available.
Making the jump in North Carolina requires nearly $118,000 more in annual income – the largest disparity in the U.S. That’s based on the Tar Heel State’s minimum figure to crack the top 5% ($250,000 a year) minus its top figure to still qualify as middle class ($132,372 a year). The average member of the top 5% club in North Carolina brings in $429,071 annually, compared to the state’s median annual income of just over $66,000.
Maryland has the smallest gap between middle class and top 5% at about $53,000 a year.
To define “middle class,” GBR used the Pew Research Center’s definition: two-thirds to double the average income of a given area.
Here’s our state-by-state list, including median household income, earning ranges for middle class, lowest figure for the top 5% and average income for the top 5%.
Also see the line between middle class and upper middle class in every state.
Alabama
- Median household income: $59,609
- Low end of middle-class income: $39,735
- High end of middle-class income: $119,218
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $220,548
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,330
- Average income for the top 5%: $370,977
Alaska
- Median household income: $86,370
- Low end of middle-class income: $57,574
- High end of middle-class income: $172,740
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $77,260
- Average income for the top 5%: $424,278
Arizona
- Median household income: $72,581
- Low end of middle-class income: $48,382
- High end of middle-class income: $145,162
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $104,838
- Average income for the top 5%: $435,414
Arkansas
- Median household income: $56,335
- Low end of middle-class income: $37,553
- High end of middle-class income: $112,670
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $210,755
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $98,085
- Average income for the top 5%: $377,043
California
- Median household income: $91,905
- Low end of middle-class income: $61,264
- High end of middle-class income: $183,810
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $66,190
- Average income for the top 5%: $613,602
Colorado
- Median household income: $87,598
- Low end of middle-class income: $58,393
- High end of middle-class income: $175,196
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $74,804
- Average income for the top 5%: $507,181
Connecticut
- Median household income: $90,213
- Low end of middle-class income: $60,136
- High end of middle-class income: $180,426
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $69,574
- Average income for the top 5%: $656,438
Delaware
- Median household income: $79,325
- Low end of middle-class income: $52,878
- High end of middle-class income: $158,650
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $91,350
- Average income for the top 5%: $442,860
Florida
- Median household income: $67,917
- Low end of middle-class income: $45,273
- High end of middle-class income: $135,834
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $114,166
- Average income for the top 5%: $476,546
Georgia
- Median household income: $71,355
- Low end of middle-class income: $47,565
- High end of middle-class income: $142,710
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $107,290
- Average income for the top 5%: $455,439
Hawaii
- Median household income: $94,814
- Low end of middle-class income: $63,203
- High end of middle-class income: $189,628
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $60,372
- Average income for the top 5%: $500,183
Idaho
- Median household income: $70,214
- Low end of middle-class income: $46,805
- High end of middle-class income: $140,428
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $234,748
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $94,320
- Average income for the top 5%: $402,743
Illinois
- Median household income: $78,433
- Low end of middle-class income: $52,283
- High end of middle-class income: $156,866
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $93,134
- Average income for the top 5%: $503,970
Indiana
- Median household income: $67,173
- Low end of middle-class income: $44,778
- High end of middle-class income: $134,346
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $223,312
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $88,966
- Average income for the top 5%: $381,422
Iowa
- Median household income: $70,571
- Low end of middle-class income: $47,043
- High end of middle-class income: $141,142
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $228,362
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,220
- Average income for the top 5%: $386,152
Kansas
- Median household income: $69,747
- Low end of middle-class income: $46,493
- High end of middle-class income: $139,494
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $239,514
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $100,020
- Average income for the top 5%: $415,875
Kentucky
- Median household income: $60,183
- Low end of middle-class income: $40,118
- High end of middle-class income: $120,366
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $215,866
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $95,500
- Average income for the top 5%: $380,726
Louisiana
- Median household income: $57,852
- Low end of middle-class income: $38,564
- High end of middle-class income: $115,704
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $226,420
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $110,716
- Average income for the top 5%: $384,432
Maine
- Median household income: $68,251
- Low end of middle-class income: $45,496
- High end of middle-class income: $136,502
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $234,090
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $97,588
- Average income for the top 5%: $396,205
Maryland
- Median household income: $98,461
- Low end of middle-class income: $65,634
- High end of middle-class income: $196,922
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $53,078
- Average income for the top 5%: $540,934
Massachusetts
- Median household income: $96,505
- Low end of middle-class income: $64,330
- High end of middle-class income: $193,010
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $56,990
- Average income for the top 5%: $617,199
Michigan
- Median household income: $68,505
- Low end of middle-class income: $45,665
- High end of middle-class income: $137,010
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $241,528
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $104,518
- Average income for the top 5%: $406,657
Minnesota
- Median household income: $84,313
- Low end of middle-class income: $56,203
- High end of middle-class income: $168,626
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $81,374
- Average income for the top 5%: $476,290
Mississippi
- Median household income: $52,985
- Low end of middle-class income: $35,320
- High end of middle-class income: $105,970
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $194,721
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $88,751
- Average income for the top 5%: $333,597
Missouri
- Median household income: $65,920
- Low end of middle-class income: $43,942
- High end of middle-class income: $131,840
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $233,270
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,430
- Average income for the top 5%: $404,080
Montana
- Median household income: $66,341
- Low end of middle-class income: $44,223
- High end of middle-class income: $132,682
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $230,670
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $97,988
- Average income for the top 5%: $411,205
Nebraska
- Median household income: $71,722
- Low end of middle-class income: $47,810
- High end of middle-class income: $143,444
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $236,656
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $93,212
- Average income for the top 5%: $420,169
Nevada
- Median household income: $71,646
- Low end of middle-class income: $47,759
- High end of middle-class income: $143,292
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $106,708
- Average income for the top 5%: $449,872
New Hampshire
- Median household income: $90,845
- Low end of middle-class income: $60,557
- High end of middle-class income: $181,690
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $68,310
- Average income for the top 5%: $485,660
New Jersey
- Median household income: $97,126
- Low end of middle-class income: $64,744
- High end of middle-class income: $194,252
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $55,748
- Average income for the top 5%: $613,494
New Mexico
- Median household income: $58,722
- Low end of middle-class income: $39,144
- High end of middle-class income: $117,444
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $215,617
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $98,173
- Average income for the top 5%: $353,104
New York
- Median household income: $81,386
- Low end of middle-class income: $54,252
- High end of middle-class income: $162,772
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,228
- Average income for the top 5%: $621,301
North Carolina
- Median household income: $66,186
- Low end of middle-class income: $44,120
- High end of middle-class income: $132,372
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $117,628
- Average income for the top 5%: $429,071
North Dakota
- Median household income: $73,959
- Low end of middle-class income: $49,301
- High end of middle-class income: $147,918
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $246,904
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $98,986
- Average income for the top 5%: $418,541
Ohio
- Median household income: $66,990
- Low end of middle-class income: $44,656
- High end of middle-class income: $133,980
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $235,112
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,132
- Average income for the top 5%: $403,750
Oklahoma
- Median household income: $61,364
- Low end of middle-class income: $40,905
- High end of middle-class income: $122,728
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $219,482
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $96,754
- Average income for the top 5%: $377,724
Oregon
- Median household income: $76,632
- Low end of middle-class income: $51,083
- High end of middle-class income: $153,264
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $96,736
- Average income for the top 5%: $448,649
Pennsylvania
- Median household income: $73,170
- Low end of middle-class income: $48,775
- High end of middle-class income: $146,340
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $103,660
- Average income for the top 5%: $454,639
Rhode Island
- Median household income: $81,370
- Low end of middle-class income: $54,241
- High end of middle-class income: $162,740
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,260
- Average income for the top 5%: $453,192
South Carolina
- Median household income: $63,623
- Low end of middle-class income: $42,411
- High end of middle-class income: $127,246
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $233,194
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $105,948
- Average income for the top 5%: $408,138
South Dakota
- Median household income: $69,457
- Low end of middle-class income: $46,300
- High end of middle-class income: $138,914
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $222,099
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $83,185
- Average income for the top 5%: $392,724
Tennessee
- Median household income: $64,035
- Low end of middle-class income: $42,686
- High end of middle-class income: $128,070
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $234,549
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $106,479
- Average income for the top 5%: $418,421
Texas
- Median household income: $73,035
- Low end of middle-class income: $48,685
- High end of middle-class income: $146,070
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $103,930
- Average income for the top 5%: $464,859
Utah
- Median household income: $86,833
- Low end of middle-class income: $57,883
- High end of middle-class income: $173,666
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $76,334
- Average income for the top 5%: $463,437
Vermont
- Median household income: $74,014
- Low end of middle-class income: $49,338
- High end of middle-class income: $148,028
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $249,743
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $101,715
- Average income for the top 5%: $405,333
Virginia
- Median household income: $87,249
- Low end of middle-class income: $58,160
- High end of middle-class income: $174,498
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $75,502
- Average income for the top 5%: $531,035
Washington
- Median household income: $90,325
- Low end of middle-class income: $60,211
- High end of middle-class income: $180,650
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $250,000+
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $69,350
- Average income for the top 5%: $544,518
West Virginia
- Median household income: $55,217
- Low end of middle-class income: $36,808
- High end of middle-class income: $110,434
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $197,767
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $87,333
- Average income for the top 5%: $329,620
Wisconsin
- Median household income: $72,458
- Low end of middle-class income: $48,301
- High end of middle-class income: $144,916
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $233,991
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $89,075
- Average income for the top 5%: $403,055
Wyoming
- Median household income: $72,495
- Low end of middle-class income: $48,325
- High end of middle-class income: $144,990
- Lowest income to be considered top 5%: $229,463
- Gap between high end of middle class and low end of top 5%: $84,473
- Average income for the top 5%: $407,646
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey to learn the median household income, lowest limit to be considered top 5%, and the average income of the top 5% for every state. To determine the range for “middle class,” we use the Pew Research Center’s definition of two-thirds to double the income of a given area. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Sept. 10, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Wide Is the Gap Between the Middle Class and the Top 5% in Every State?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.