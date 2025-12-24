How Well Is Boston Scientific Placed for Long-Term Endoscopy Growth?

Boston Scientific’s BSX Endoscopy business is a core component of its MedSurg segment, developing and manufacturing devices to diagnose and treat a broad range of gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions with innovative, less invasive technologies. In the first nine months of 2025, net Endoscopy sales totaled $2.16 billion, representing 15% of the company’s consolidated sales. The business currently operates in an $8 billion market growing around 6% across the 2026-2028 long-range plan, with management aiming to outpace market growth while delivering accretive operating margins.

The company serves a broad endoscopy category, segmented into four areas, each representing an independent and meaningful part of the portfolio. The first area is the pancreaticobiliary, where Boston Scientific has a long history of creating markets with products like SpyGlass, EXALT D and AXIOS. In terms of the roadmap, the company will launch a capital platform next year that will allow it to introduce some enhanced imaging technologies, with AI, into some of those single-use scopes.

Endoluminal surgery is another key franchise for Boston Scientific, with innovations like MANTIS and OverStitch. The shift from operating room into endoscopic therapies has largely been enabled by the development of improved tools, including better cutting, closure and suturing tools, supporting constant progress in this field.

Endobariatrics, an endoscopic approach to reduce the volume of the stomach, is the company’s current adjacency focus. The newly launched Endura Weight Loss Solutions are a range of minimally invasive weight loss procedures that target the attractive obesity market opportunity. Lastly, Boston Scientific’s core endoscopy franchise addresses GI strictures and bleeds, infection prevention and covers a whole host of families of products that help support those and continue to deliver profitable growth back to the division.

Update From Boston Scientific’s Peers: ABT and EW

Abbott ABT has received the FDA’s approval for the Volt pulsed field ablation system to treat patients battling atrial fibrillation (AFib). The approval was based on Abbott’s VOLT-AF IDE study, which showed that the system demonstrated clinically meaningful performance in both safety and effectiveness in paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (PAF) and persistent AFib (PersAF) patient groups.

Edwards Lifesciences’ EW SAPIEN M3 mitral valve replacement system became the first transcatheter therapy utilizing a transseptal approach to receive the FDA’s approval for the treatment of mitral regurgitation (MR). The SAPIEN M3 transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) system is indicated for the treatment of symptomatic moderate-to-severe or severe MR in patients who are deemed unsuitable for surgery or transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER) therapy by a multidisciplinary heart team.

BSX Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

In the past year, Boston Scientific shares have climbed 5.5% compared with the industry’s 0.1% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BSX shares are trading at a forward, five-year Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio of 27.90, above its median and the industry average.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings estimates for Boston Scientific are showing an upward trend.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

BSX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.